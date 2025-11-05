Kashmir Clerics’ Body Seeks Withdrawal of Order Mandating Vande Mataram in Schools

Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema urged J&K govt to revoke its order asking schools to hold Vande Mataram recitations.
Says the national song’s verses contradict Islamic monotheism and forcing participation is “unjust and unacceptable.”
Alleges move aims to impose “RSS-driven ideology” rather than promote genuine unity and cultural respect.
Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), a amalgam of various religious groups in Jammu and Kashmir, demanded on Wednesday that the government immediately revoke the "coercive order" on the recitation of Vande Matram in Union territory schools because the national song contained passages that went against Islamic monotheistic beliefs.
"The MMU, headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, expresses serious concern over the recent directive issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Government's Department of Culture instructing schools across the region to commemorate the 150th year of Vande Mataram through organized musical and cultural programs ensuring participation of all students and staff," the amalgam said in a statement here.
The MMU said singing or reciting Vande Mataram "is un-Islamic, as it contains expressions of devotion that contradict" the fundamental Islamic belief in the absolute 'Oneness of Allah (Tawheed)'.
"Islam does not permit any act that involves worship or reverence directed to anyone or anything other than the Creator," the statement said.
The amalgam said while Muslims are urged to deeply love and serve their homeland, "that devotion should be expressed through service, compassion, and contribution to society not through acts conflicting with faith." "Forcing Muslim students or institutions to participate in activities that conflict with their faith is both unjust and unacceptable," it added.
According to the statement, rather than encouraging true togetherness and respect for variety, the directive seems to be a "deliberate attempt to impose an RSS-driven Hindutva ideology" on a region with a majority of Muslims under the "guise of cultural celebration".
The MMU called on the administration, which is headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, to immediately revoke this "coercive directive which has caused anguish to all Muslims" and make sure that no institution or student is forced "to act against their religious beliefs"
With PTI inputs.