Understanding Kashmir’s Altered Political Landscape

As Kashmir prepares for its first Assembly elections since 2014, some there are some radical shifts happening in the political landscape of the picturesque Valley. While the loss of special status and statehood after August 2019 will be factors in the coming elections, the return of some familiar organisations to electoral politics is adding to the churn.
Three former members of the Jamaat-e-Islami, a separatist organisation that has been banned by the Union Home Ministry is set to contest polls as Independents. Ther are also reports that suggest that several other former separatists are set to take the democratic route this time.
Electoral politics had taken a hit in the Valley after the 1987 election, which was widely perceived as rigged and which played a prelude to the militancy years of the ‘90s. Now, the motivation for these groups and individuals seems to be the success of Abdul Rashid Sheikh a.k.a Engineer Rashid in the Lok Sabha elections, when he defeated National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, the face of mainstream politics in the Valley, while in prison in New Delhi in a terror funding case.
NC’s Abdullah himself has said he will contest the Assembly elections from Ganderbal, a U-turn from his earlier statement that he won’t contest polls till statehood returns to J&K. The NC is facing the elections in alliance with the Congress party. The other major face in mainstream politics, Mehbooba Mufti of the People’s Democratic Party, is not contesting in the polls. She has cited the Union Territory status of J&K, which will cede considerable power to the Centre-appointed Lieutenant-Governor.
In this context, here is a curated list of articles that can be your primer to the political landscape of Kashmir this election season.