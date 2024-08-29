National

Understanding Kashmir’s Altered Political Landscape

While the loss of special status and statehood after August 2019 will be factors in the coming election, the return of some familiar organisations to electoral politics is adding to the churn

jammu kashmir election schedule
Voters line up during an election in Kashmir Photo: File image
info_icon

As Kashmir prepares for its first Assembly elections since 2014, some there are some radical shifts happening in the political landscape of the picturesque Valley. While the loss of special status and statehood after August 2019 will be factors in the coming elections, the return of some familiar organisations to electoral politics is adding to the churn.

Three former members of the Jamaat-e-Islami, a separatist organisation that has been banned by the Union Home Ministry is set to contest polls as Independents. Ther are also reports that suggest that several other former separatists are set to take the democratic route this time.

Electoral politics had taken a hit in the Valley after the 1987 election, which was widely perceived as rigged and which played a prelude to the militancy years of the ‘90s. Now, the motivation for these groups and individuals seems to be the success of Abdul Rashid Sheikh a.k.a Engineer Rashid in the Lok Sabha elections, when he defeated National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, the face of mainstream politics in the Valley, while in prison in New Delhi in a terror funding case.

NC’s Abdullah himself has said he will contest the Assembly elections from Ganderbal, a U-turn from his earlier statement that he won’t contest polls till statehood returns to J&K. The NC is facing the elections in alliance with the Congress party. The other major face in mainstream politics, Mehbooba Mufti of the People’s Democratic Party, is not contesting in the polls. She has cited the Union Territory status of J&K, which will cede considerable power to the Centre-appointed Lieutenant-Governor.

In this context, here is a curated list of articles that can be your primer to the political landscape of Kashmir this election season.    

An Ideology Shift? Former Members of Banned Jamaat-e-Islami Enter Poll Fray

The Death Of Dynasties: Engineer Rashid's Stunning Victory Redefines Kashmiri Politics

National Conference And The Political Aroma Of Wazwan

Ideological Backtrack: The Remaking Of People's Democratic Party

Forget Article 370, In The 2024 Polls Political Parties Talk More About The 1987 Kashmir Elections

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Karun Nair Not Looking Far Into Future, Focuses On Career Relaunch After Struggles
  2. IPL 2025: KL Rahul's Future At LSG Remains Uncertain, Sanjiv Goenka Praises Him as 'Integral'
  3. LLC Returns With Third Season; Takes Cricketers To Kashmir After Nearly Four Decades
  4. ICC Test Rankings: Kohli, Jaiswal Rise As Rohit Drops To Sixth Spot
  5. Spain's Unheralded Cricket Record: Top 10 Winning Streaks In T20Is
Football News
  1. EFL Cup: AFC Wimbledon Rewarded With Newcastle Tie After Stunning Ipswich
  2. La Liga: Simeone Rues Atleti's Profligacy In Espanyol Draw
  3. UEFA Champions League: Lille, Red Star Belgrade, Qualify For UCL
  4. EFL Cup 2024: Newcastle United Beat Nottingham Forest 4-3 In Penalties
  5. Atletico Madrid 0-0 Espanyol: Diego Simeone's Men Held At Home In La Liga
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Balaji, Bhambri Move To Men's Doubles Second Round With Respective Partners
  2. US Open: Sabalenka Dispatches Bronzetti To March Into Third Round
  3. US Open, Day 2 Men's Singles Wrap: Alcaraz Reaches Second Round; Sinner Dominates The Court - In Pics
  4. US Open, Day 2 Women's Singles Wrap: Osaka Marches Into The Second Round In Style; Swiatek Wins - In Pics
  5. US Open: Alcaraz Blocking Out Nadal Grand Slam Record After Tu Victory
Hockey News
  1. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  2. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  3. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  4. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'
  5. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 15-Year-Old Girl Raped By Mother's Friend In Faridabad; Both Arrested
  2. Understanding Kashmir’s Altered Political Landscape
  3. Student Suicides Surpass Population Growth Rate In India; Maharashtra Leads
  4. Gujarat Rains: Death Toll Rises To 26 As Gujarat Recives 105% Of Annual Rainfall; PM Dials CM Patel
  5. Bengal Cabinet Approves Proposal To Introduce New Bill Aimed At Preventing Rape
Entertainment News
  1. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  2. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  3. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  4. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  5. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
US News
  1. Food Labels You Must Know Before Buying Any Product
  2. All Major Food Recalls You Need To Know About Right Now
  3. Where Are The Atlantic Hurricanes? Experts Puzzled By Lack Of Storms
  4. Disney Faces Backlash For Denying DAS Passes To Disabled Child | What Is Disney DAS Pass?
  5. Do Sunita Williams And Barry Wilmore Have Enough Food For Their Extra 6 Months In Space? See Details
World News
  1. Telegram Accused Of Aiding Child Sex Abuse & Drug Trafficking; CEO Pavel Durov Barred From Leaving France
  2. Food Labels You Must Know Before Buying Any Product
  3. All Major Food Recalls You Need To Know About Right Now
  4. Pakistan’s Imprisoned Former PM Imran Khan Eyes Oxford University Chancellor Post To ‘Give Back’
  5. Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Released From Custody, Court Appearance Awaited
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Bandh: 64 Arrested, Leaders Detained; IMA Suspends RG Kar Hospital Principal's Membership
  2. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 28, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  3. Gaza's First Polio Case In 25 Years Hits 10-Month-Old Boy Amid Humanitarian Crisis
  4. Weather News: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR, IMD Issues 'Yellow Alert'; Death Toll In Tripura Flood Rises To 31
  5. Bihar: 76 Schools Closed Till August 31 Amid Rising Water Level Of Ganga River
  6. Bihar: Mob Stuffs Chilli Powder Into 'Suspected' Thief's Private Parts In Araria; One Arrested
  7. Kuber Yantra: Understanding Its Significance, Benefits, And Placement
  8. Mamata Says 'Sorry' Over Kolkata Rape Case, Promises Law Ensuring Death Penalty For Rapists