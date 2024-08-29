Understanding Kashmir’s Altered Political Landscape

Electoral politics had taken a hit in the Valley after the 1987 election, which was widely perceived as rigged and which played a prelude to the militancy years of the ‘90s. Now, the motivation for these groups and individuals seems to be the success of Abdul Rashid Sheikh a.k.a Engineer Rashid in the Lok Sabha elections, when he defeated National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, the face of mainstream politics in the Valley, while in prison in New Delhi in a terror funding case.