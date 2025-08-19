Assam CM Warns 'Strange People' Over 'Crossing Limits', Orders Probe Into Newborn Death

Himanta Biswa Sarma cites past NRC irregularities, alleges external funding in local politics, and confirms inquiry into NICU infant death.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
himanta biswa sarma nrc assam nrc issue in assam gourav gogoi himanta sarma issue
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Photo: PTI
Summary
  • Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma warns visitors from other states over rule violations and NRC irregularities.

  • Four-day-old infant dies at GMCH NICU; government orders inquiry into negligence.

  • Sarma alleges external funding in Assam politics and confirms ongoing eviction drives.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said “strange people” from other parts of the country visiting the state would be arrested if they “cross limits”. Speaking to reporters at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) following the death of a four-day-old infant, Sarma identified the individuals as advocates from Mumbai and Kerala.

“We are keeping a track of them. They had also come when the NRC was being updated in the state, and spoiled the entire exercise. During the NRC process, the government did not pay much attention to these visits, but now we are keeping an eye on each one of them, and if they step beyond the limits of the rules, they will be arrested,” he said, reported PTI.

“We will not tolerate any fundamentalist activities or politics on sensitive issues, whether they come from Kerala, Mumbai or Delhi. These are fundamentalists who promote and protect activities of certain sections,” he added.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma mandates NRC ARN to get an Aadhaar card. - PTI
No NRC, No Aadhaar: Assam CM Announces New Mandate | Key Details

BY Harshita Das

The infant was found hanging from the wires of a medical device inside the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) on Monday morning. Family members alleged negligence by the on-duty staff. The state government has ordered an inquiry, with Sarma stating it was a case of negligence. “An inquiry committee has been constituted to take strong and effective action against those found to be guilty,” he said.

Referring to the NRC update process, Sarma alleged that “these people” created false records by exploiting individuals with identical names and entering names of those who did not deserve to be on the list. He claimed that the creation of “false kins” of people already living in the state was “due to the brain of some individuals, like social activist Harsh Mander.”

“These issues have come to light now. During the last five years, we have found many such anomalies, and we are now ready to submit the same to the Supreme Court,” Sarma said, according to PTI.

null - null
Assam CM Denies Land Transfer To Adani, Announces Public Projects and Welfare Schemes

BY Outlook News Desk

Addressing media coverage of the recent eviction drive in Uriamghat, Sarma said a BBC team had visited but was not allowed to enter forest areas without prior permission. “We had made it absolutely clear that to enter the forest, one would need prior permission. We are taking actions bravely this time, and we will not allow any individual or group to take advantage of these issues,” he said.

Without naming Congress MP Gourav Gogoi directly, Sarma alleged that his Farm2Food NGO received funding from Hungarian-American investor George Soros. Also adding that initial funding for the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM) should be examined. “I am saying this directly, and they can file a case against me. A lot of politics involving Assam is being carried out. I did not realise this earlier as I was the health minister, but now with increased cooperation of the Centre, these matters come to our notice and we can take immediate action,” he added.

Sarma further alleged that AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal and Jamat-Ulema-i-Hind leader Mehmood Madani had promised to build homes for those affected during the Kokrajhar violence in 2013-14, but “they did not do so with their own money but with funding from outside,” reported PTI.

Forced to Leave: (Left) A photo of Sakina Begum, who has gone missing after her detention; Khatun (name changed) spent two months in Bangladesh after she was pushed back into the country on May 27 - | Photos: Arshad Ahmed
The Politics Of ‘Push Back Of Illegal Immigrants’ In Assam And Bangladesh

BY Arshad Ahmed

The Chief Minister said the state government’s efforts to remove encroachments would continue, noting that both the Supreme Court and Gauhati High Court have already issued necessary orders.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
