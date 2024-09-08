No NRC, No Aadhaar: Assam CM Announces New Mandate | Key Details

Sarma said that the decision is aimed to curb the ‘influx of foreigners’ in the state. According to him, the number of applications for Aadhaar cards is greater than the projected population. Citing the examples of three Muslim-majority districts—Dhubri, Barpeta, and Morigaon—he said the difference leads to doubts in the genuineness of the applicants. Figures suggest that Aadhaar cards issued in these three districts have been significantly higher than the projected population, with 103% more in both Dhubri and Barpeta each and 101% more in Morigaon.