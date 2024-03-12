CAA Row: 'Will Resign If A NRC Non-Applicant Gets Citizenship', Says Assam CM Himanta; Amit Shah Hails PM Modi

A day after the BJP-led central government issued the notification of CAA rules, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared that he would be the first to resign from his post if even a single individual, who had not applied for the National Register of Citizens (NRC), was granted citizenship under the CAA 2019.
''I am a son of Assam and if a single person who has not applied for NRC gets citizenship, I will be the first to resign,'' Himanta stated during a program in Sivasagar.
''The data on the portal will speak now, and it will become clear whether the claims of those opposing the Act stand factually correct or not,'' he further added.
Anti-CAA protest in Assam
The Assam chief minister's remarks came in connection with the widespread protests across the state with opposition parties slamming BJP-ruled Centre for implementing the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
It has been reported that the Assam's 16-party United Opposition Forum (UOFA) has called a statewide strike to protest against the implementation of the CAA.
Amit Shah Hails Modi, says the PM honoured Hindus, Buddhists, Jains and Sikhs
Defending the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre amid aggressive protests by the Opposition parties over the implementation of CAA, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said the Congress had opposed the law for "appeasement" and "vote bank politics".
"We had said we would bring CAA. Congress has opposed CAA. Since Independence, the Congress and the makers of the Constitution had promised that we would give citizenship to refugees from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan who suffered atrocities there. But the Congress opposed this due to appeasement and vote bank politics", Amit Shah said.
Furtherore, Shah also added that acrores of people fled to India from Pakistan and Bangladesh to "save their religion and honour", but did not get citizenship.
"Without citizenship, they would suffer insults in their own country. Narendra Modi has honoured Hindus, Buddhists, Jains and Sikhs by granting them citizenship," he said.
"I assure there is no provision in CAA to snatch away anyone's citizenship", Amit Shah said in Hyderabad.
Hailing the Centre spearheaded by PM Modi, Shah said the central government has worked to ensure a dignified life for these refugees.
"We have acted to protect their culture, language, their religion and the honour of the women in their family," he said. "From now on, every refugee in this country has the same right as you or me."