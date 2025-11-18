Amit Shah Grants Sanction For Legal Action In Zubeen Garg Case, Says Assam CM

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Zubeen Garg Photo: X
  • Union Home Minister Amit Shah has approved the Assam government’s request for sanction under Section 208 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

  • He added that the approval marks “a crucial legal step, allowing us to file charge sheet and move forward firmly and lawfully for trial of the case.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has approved the Assam government’s request for sanction under Section 208 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), clearing the way for state police to file a charge sheet in connection with the death of celebrated Assamese artist Zubeen Garg. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday.

The sanction was granted on Garg’s birth anniversary, a coincidence that Sarma highlighted while sharing the update on social media.

“On this very day, the Hon'ble Union Home Minister Sri @AmitShah Ji has granted the required sanction under Section 208 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to proceed against the accused linked to Zubeen's death in Singapore,” Sarma posted on X.

Explaining the legal provision, the chief minister noted, “Section 208 of BNSS, in simple language, says: If a crime is committed outside India, the case can be taken up by the court only after the central government gives prior sanction.”

He added that the approval marks “a crucial legal step, allowing us to file charge sheet and move forward firmly and lawfully for trial of the case.”

Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19, where he had travelled to take part in the North East India Festival (NEIF). Following his cremation, several FIRs were lodged in Assam, prompting the state to form a Special Investigation Team under the CID to probe the matter.

As the investigation progressed, seven individuals, including festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and his manager Siddhartha Sharma, were taken into custody in connection with the case.

With PTI inputs

