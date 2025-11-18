Assam Celebrates Zubeen Garg’s Birth Anniversary With Statewide Tributes After His Passing

From midnight gatherings to cultural programmes, blood donation camps and song performances, organisations and fans across Assam marked the first birth anniversary of the late musical icon since his death in September.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Zubeen Gargs tribute ceremony in Assam
Zubeen Garg's tribute ceremony in Assam | Photo: @DKShivakumar/X via PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Supporters, family members and fans honoured Zubeen Garg at his home and cremation site with songs, lamps and floral tributes.

  • Political parties including the BJP, Congress and AGP held events ranging from blood donation camps to cultural programmes.

  • AASU, fan clubs and journalists also organised district-level tributes celebrating Garg’s legacy.

Assam's cultural hero Zubeen Garg, who passed away on September 19, had his 53rd birthday celebrated on Tuesday throughout the state. Several organisations, including political parties, organised day-long events in his honour.

At midnight, Garg's supporters gathered outside his Kahilipara home to cut a cake and set it in front of his picture. His sister, Palmee Borthakur and wife, Garima Saikia Garg, were also present.

In addition to singing the birthday song, many of his well-known songs were sung by the fans as part of the first celebration following his passing.

At "Zubeen Kshetra," where he was cremated, admirers from all over the state gathered to pay their respects by lighting lamps, singing his songs, and presenting "gamosas" (traditional scarves) and flowers.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in his tribute to Garg, said, "Some presence fades from sight but shines brighter in memory." "Today, we honour the enduring legacy of an artist who was, will and forever be our heartthrob. That of our #BelovedZubeen. Forever in our hearts," the chief minister posted on X.

The ruling BJP in the state will organise a blood donation camp.

The opposition Congress will organise a commemorative programme, 'Kanchanjunga-Sanskriti Houk Maitreyir Mantra' (culture be the mantra of harmony) to honour his memory, celebrate his cultural contributions and reaffirm the party's continued commitment to secure justice for him.

Related Content
Related Content

Assam Pradesh Congress President Gaurav Gogoi will be present on the occasion, which will be an evening of "remembrance, reverence and collective reflection", a party spokesperson said.

The court, expressing concern for the safety of the accused, directed that they be lodged in a facility with fewer prisoners. - X
Five Sent To Judicial Custody In Zubeen Garg Death Case After Police Remand Ends

BY Outlook News Desk

The NDA alliance partner Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) will celebrate the day as "Jatiya Swabhiman Diwas" (National Self-respect Day) by holding a tribute event at the party headquarters, which would include a blood donation camp, a performance of Garg's well-known songs, and the planting of saplings.

Since Sunday, the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) has organised art camps, bike rallies, and the planting of saplings as part of a three-day celebration of the singer's birthday at all district headquarters.

To commemorate the anniversary of his birth, the All Assam Zubeen Garg Fan Club will also host events throughout the state.

Members of the Gauhati Press Club (GPC) also paid floral tributes to Garg on the occasion.

Garg was born at Tura in Meghalaya on November 18, 1972.

He died on September 19 this year in Singapore, where he had gone to participate in the North East India Festival (NEIF), while swimming in the sea during a yacht trip.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Scores, Round 5 Day 4: Domestic Action Underway

  2. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 1: IRE Chase Level Ground Against BAN

  3. New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Rain Cuts NZ Vs WI Clash To 34-Overs Scrap

  4. India A Vs Oman, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars: Harsh Dubey's Half-Century Helps IND A Seal Semi-Final Spot

  5. Chitwan Rhinos Vs Karnali Yaks, Nepal Premier League 2025: Ravi Bopara's Heroics Helps CHR Chase Down 167

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  3. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner To Meet Again In Title Showdown

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Himachal Pradesh: Flood-hit families continue to struggle for shelter, livelihood, and basic relief

  2. Mumbai’s Lifeline Stalls: How A CNG Breakdown Brought The City’s Auto-Rickshaws To A Halt

  3. CPI(M) Launches 1,000-km 'Bangla Bachao Yatra' To Counter TMC And BJP Ahead Of 2026 Polls

  4. Day In Pics: November 18, 2025

  5. SP's Akhilesh Yadav Alleges Detoriation Of Healthcare In Uttar Pradesh By The Yogi Government

Entertainment News

  1. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  2. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  3. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

  4. DIFF 25 | Interview With Ritu Sarin And Tenzing Sonam: “DIFF Was Born Out Of Love For Cinema And Community”

  5. Kamini Kaushal, The Oldest Living Actress Bows Out

US News

  1. Congress Overwhelmingly Passes Bill Requiring Release of Epstein Case Files

  2. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

  3. Goyal Signals Imminent Progress On India–US Trade Pact, Stresses Need for ‘Fair And Balanced’ Deal

  4. UN Security Council Backs Trump’s Gaza Plan, Approves International Stabilisation Force

  5. India to Gain from US Tariff Rollback on Select Farm Goods: Commerce Ministry

World News

  1. India Needs To Stop Enabling Hasina’s Media Outreach: Bangladesh Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam

  2. Goyal Signals Imminent Progress On India–US Trade Pact, Stresses Need for ‘Fair And Balanced’ Deal

  3. Bangladesh Interim Government Cautions Media Against Publishing Hasina’s Statements

  4. Pakistan, Jordan Vow Deeper Defence Cooperation As King Abdullah II Begins Landmark Visit

  5. Samsung Faces Backlash Over Alleged Installation Of 'Unremovable' Israeli Spyware On Its Phones

Latest Stories

  1. 46 Independent Filmmakers Demand Fair Screenings For Indie Films After Limited Release Of Kanu Behl’s Agra

  2. ED Raids Al Falah University In Probe Linked To Red Fort Blast Case

  3. Bison OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Mari Selvaraj's Dhruv Vikram Starrer Sports Drama

  4. Live-Action Moana Teaser: Catherine Laga'aia Plays The Titular Role While Dwayne Johnson Reprises His Role As Maui

  5. Former Indian Envoys Warn Hasina Death Verdict Deepens Bangladesh’s 'Very Polarised' Climate

  6. Bangladesh Interim Government Cautions Media Against Publishing Hasina’s Statements

  7. November 18, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Libra, Sagittarius, And Pisces

  8. ‘There Was Less Cohesiveness In The Alliance’: Shakeel Ahmad On Congress Defeat In Bihar