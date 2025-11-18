Zubeen Garg's Wife Remembers The Late Icon On 53rd Birth Anniversary With Emotional Post; Shares Throwback Pics

Renowned singer, actor, director and activist Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19. Had he been alive, the cultural icon would have turned 53 today (November 18). Several organisations in Assam, including political parties, organised day-long events on Tuesday to mark Zubeen Garg's 53rd birth anniversary.



Zubeen's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, remembered her late husband on his first death anniversary with a heartfelt post on Instagram. She also shared a bunch of throwback pics alongside the post.