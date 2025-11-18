Zubeen Garg's Wife Remembers The Late Icon On 53rd Birth Anniversary With Emotional Post; Shares Throwback Pics

On Zubeen Garg's 53rd birth anniversary, his wife Garima Saikia Garg penned a heartfelt post for the icon.
She also shared a string of throwback pics alongside the post.
Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19.
Renowned singer, actor, director and activist Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19. Had he been alive, the cultural icon would have turned 53 today (November 18). Several organisations in Assam, including political parties, organised day-long events on Tuesday to mark Zubeen Garg's 53rd birth anniversary.
Zubeen's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, remembered her late husband on his first death anniversary with a heartfelt post on Instagram. She also shared a bunch of throwback pics alongside the post.
Garima Saikia Garg's birthday wish for Zubeen Garg
Sharing the pics, Garima wrote in Assamese, "এই জনমৰ পৰা জন্মান্তৰলৈকে আমি আমাৰ কাহিনী লিখি যাম Goldie...Happy birthday ! কুশলে থাকা," which is translated in English as, "From this birth to the next, I will write my stories with you, Goldie... Happy birthday! Stay safe."
The first pic shows the young couple from their dating days. In the second pic, which is from one of the singer's previous birthday celebrations, Garima is seen feeding a piece of birthday cake to Zubeen. One pic was from their wedding day.
Have a look at the post here.
Zubeen Garg's birthday celebrations in Assam
At midnight, Zubeen's fans and supporters gathered outside his Kahilipara residence in Guwahati to cut a cake in front of his picture. His wife and sister, Palmee Borthakur, were also present. Many also turned up at 'Zubeen Kshetra', the cremation ground in Sonapur, where Garg was laid to rest.
They remembered the Assamese icon by lighting diyas, presenting gamosas and flowers, and crooning his songs.
Since Sunday, the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) has organised art camps, bike rallies, and the planting of saplings at all district headquarters as part of a three-day celebration of the legendary singer's birthday.
The All Assam Zubeen Garg Fan Club has hosted events throughout the state to honour the larger-than-life persona.