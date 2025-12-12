Zubeen Garg Case: Four Accused Charged With Murder In 3,500 Page SIT Charge Sheet

The state government had earlier stated that certain circumstances surrounding the death appeared suspicious, prompting the formation of the SIT.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Zubeen Gargs last rites
Zubeen Garg's last rites performed with full state honours Photo: Instagram/Zubeen Garg
  1. The Assam Police SIT submitted a nearly 3,500-page charge sheet in the Zubeen Garg death case before the Guwahati CJM Court after examining around 300 witnesses and collecting evidence from Singapore.

  2. Seven accused, including the singer’s manager, event organiser, band members, cousin and two security officers, have been charged with offences ranging from murder to criminal breach of trust.

  3. The case now moves to the trial stage, amid strong public interest and reports that several lawyers declined to represent the accused.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam Police investigating the death of noted singer Zubeen Garg submitted a detailed charge sheet before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Guwahati on Friday. The filing marks a major step forward in the high-profile case that has drawn intense public attention across the state.

The charge sheet, running into nearly 3,500 pages, was prepared after months of inquiry into Garg’s death in Singapore on September 19. The SIT examined around 300 witnesses, travelled to Singapore to collect evidence, and scrutinised electronic devices, personal items and other materials linked to the singer. The investigation was led by senior officials of the Criminal Investigation Department.

Seven people arrested during the probe are currently in judicial custody. Those named in the charge sheet include event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, manager Siddharth Sharma, band members Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta, the singer’s cousin Sandipan Garg, and two personal security officers, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya.

According to the findings, four of the accused have been charged with murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Sandipan Garg has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, while the two security personnel face charges related to criminal breach of trust. The charges were framed after corroboration of witness testimonies, electronic data and forensic material.

Lawyers representing the accused were not present during the filing of the charge sheet, and reports indicate that several local advocates have declined to take up defence in the case. The development follows strong reactions across Assam after the singer’s sudden death, which was initially reported as a drowning incident during a recreational activity in Singapore.

The state government had earlier stated that certain circumstances surrounding the death appeared suspicious, prompting the formation of the SIT. With the submission of the charge sheet, the case will now move into the trial phase as the court takes up the matter for further proceedings.

