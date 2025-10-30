Assam Govt To Donate GST Share From Zubeen Garg's Last Film Roi Roi Binale To Kalaguru Artiste Foundation

The Assam government has decided that the full GST share received from Zubeen Garg's last film Roi Roi Binale will be donated to Garg's Kalaguru Artiste Foundation.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Zubeen Gargs Roi Roi Binale
Assam to donate GST revenue from Zubeen Garg's Roi Roi Binale to his foundation Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Zubeen Garg's swansong Roi Roi Binale is set for theatrical release on October 31 across 46 cities in India

  • Assam govt. has announced that the entire share of Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collected from the film will be donated to the Kalaguru Artiste Foundation, founded by Garg

  • Garg, 52, died in Singapore on September 19, 2025

Late Assamese icon and music legend Zubeen Garg's last film Roi Roi Binale, directed by Rajesh Bhuyan, will be released nationwide on October 31 across 46 cities in India. Ahead of its release, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday (October 29) announced that the state government will donate its entire share of Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collected from the film to Zubeen Garg's Kalaguru Artiste Foundation, an organisation founded by the cultural icon himself to support weak artists, underprivileged students, and needy people financially. It also provides relief during floods and natural disasters.

Tezpur Residents Lit Candles and Pray Demanding Justice for Assam™s Cultural Icon Zubeen Garg Sonitpur, Sep 27 - IMAGO / ANI News
Assamese Icon Zubeen Garg’s Ashes Immersed In The Brahmaputra, Fulfilling Final Wish

BY Outlook News Desk

Assam Govt To Donate GST From Zubeen Garg's Last Film To His Foundation

Addressing the media, the CM said, “In Assam, there is no entertainment tax on cinema. But the Government of India collects GST on movie tickets—18% for tickets priced above ₹100 and 5% for tickets priced below ₹100. Out of this GST, half is returned to the state after one month. For example, from 18% GST, 9% comes to the state; from 5%, 2.5% is returned.”

He added, “Roi Roi Binale, the last film dreamt by our beloved Zubeen, is releasing in theatres on 31st October. Since there is no provision for tax exemption—because it is not entertainment tax but GST collected by the Centre—we asked ourselves what the state could do. After discussions in the Cabinet and taking the advice of Zubeen’s wife Garima, we have decided that the full GST share received by the Assam government from this film will be donated to the Kalaguru Artiste Foundation.”

Related Content
Related Content

Sarma also said, “This is our humble tribute to Zubeen Garg—a man who gave his life to music, culture, and the people of Assam. His legacy will not fade. We want to ensure that his humanitarian vision continues.” 

Tezpur Residents Lit Candles and Pray Demanding Justice for Assam™s Cultural Icon Zubeen Garg Sonitpur, Sep 27 (ANI): Tezpur people lit candles & pray while demanding justice for Zubeen Garg, cultural icon of Assam at Tezpur, in Sonitpur on Saturday. Sonitpur Assam India - IMAGO / ANI News
Zubeen Garg Death: Fandom, Outrage And The Instability Of A Pan-Northeast Culture

BY Akishe L Jakha

About Zubeen Garg's death

Zubeen Garg died on September 19, 2025, in Singapore after falling unconscious while swimming during a yacht party. As per the initial post-mortem report, his death was caused due to drowning. Singapore Police are continuing their investigation.

The Assam Police registered a case under murder charges and arrested several people, including Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma (Zubeen's manager), Sandipan Garg (Zubeen’s cousin), Shekharjyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta, Zubeen's band members. Police also recorded statements of more than 70 people.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs UAE Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Rhinos Lose Bhurtel, Sharki Early | NEP 33/2 (11)

  2. India Vs Australia Semi-Final: Five Talking Points Ahead Of ICC Women's World Cup Blockbuster

  3. 17-Year-Old Australian Cricketer Passes Away After Being Hit In Neck By Ball: Report

  4. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India’s Probable XI For Semifinal Clash Against Australia

  5. England Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 SF 1: SA-W Beat ENG-W By 125 Runs, Enter Final

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  2. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  5. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. ‘Tejashwi Pran’: Will Voters Buy Into INDIA Bloc’s Tall Promises For Bihar

  2. How The RSS Has Become A Cultural Hegemon

  3. The Caste Equation In Bihar’s 2025 Assembly Elections

  4. Day In Pics: October 29, 2025

  5. Caste, Controversy And Clickbait: Bihar’s 2025 Election Turns Into A Social Media Battlefield

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. 19 Days After Declaring Peace, Israel Hits Gaza With Airstrikes - In Photos

  2. 'Seven Brand-New, Beautiful Planes Were Shot Down': Trump Claims Credit For Ending India-Pakistan Conflict

  3. Palestinians In Israel Mark 69 Years Since Kafr Qasim Massacre, Renew Calls For State Acknowledgement

  4. Trump Again Claims He Helped Prevent Indo-Pak War, Says Will Make A Deal With India

  5. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar To Visit India Next Week, Discuss Bilateral & Regional Issues

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, October 30, 2025: Predictions for Scorpio, Capricorn, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. 17-Year-Old Australian Cricketer Passes Away After Being Hit In Neck By Ball: Report

  3. Over 17 Lakh Deaths In India Due To Air Pollution In 2022: Lancet Contradicts Government Stance

  4. Racing Club 0-0 Flamengo Highlights, Copa Libertadores SF 2nd Leg: 10-Man Visitors Hold On, Enter Final

  5. Nigerian Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka Says US Visa Revoked After Criticising Donald Trump

  6. Allahabad High Court Acquits Five In 2007 Rampur CRPF Camp Attack Case, Citing Lack Of Evidence

  7. Shirdi Ke Sai Baba Actor Sudhir Dalvi Hospitalised; Condition Critical

  8. Nepal Vs UAE Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Rhinos Lose Bhurtel, Sharki Early | NEP 33/2 (11)