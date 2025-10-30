Assam Govt To Donate GST Share From Zubeen Garg's Last Film Roi Roi Binale To Kalaguru Artiste Foundation

He added, “Roi Roi Binale, the last film dreamt by our beloved Zubeen, is releasing in theatres on 31st October. Since there is no provision for tax exemption—because it is not entertainment tax but GST collected by the Centre—we asked ourselves what the state could do. After discussions in the Cabinet and taking the advice of Zubeen’s wife Garima, we have decided that the full GST share received by the Assam government from this film will be donated to the Kalaguru Artiste Foundation.”