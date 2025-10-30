Assam Govt To Donate GST Share From Zubeen Garg's Last Film Roi Roi Binale To Kalaguru Artiste Foundation

Zubeen Garg's swansong Roi Roi Binale is set for theatrical release on October 31 across 46 cities in India
Assam govt. has announced that the entire share of Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collected from the film will be donated to the Kalaguru Artiste Foundation, founded by Garg
Garg, 52, died in Singapore on September 19, 2025
Late Assamese icon and music legend Zubeen Garg's last film Roi Roi Binale, directed by Rajesh Bhuyan, will be released nationwide on October 31 across 46 cities in India. Ahead of its release, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday (October 29) announced that the state government will donate its entire share of Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collected from the film to Zubeen Garg's Kalaguru Artiste Foundation, an organisation founded by the cultural icon himself to support weak artists, underprivileged students, and needy people financially. It also provides relief during floods and natural disasters.
Assam Govt To Donate GST From Zubeen Garg's Last Film To His Foundation
Addressing the media, the CM said, “In Assam, there is no entertainment tax on cinema. But the Government of India collects GST on movie tickets—18% for tickets priced above ₹100 and 5% for tickets priced below ₹100. Out of this GST, half is returned to the state after one month. For example, from 18% GST, 9% comes to the state; from 5%, 2.5% is returned.”
He added, “Roi Roi Binale, the last film dreamt by our beloved Zubeen, is releasing in theatres on 31st October. Since there is no provision for tax exemption—because it is not entertainment tax but GST collected by the Centre—we asked ourselves what the state could do. After discussions in the Cabinet and taking the advice of Zubeen’s wife Garima, we have decided that the full GST share received by the Assam government from this film will be donated to the Kalaguru Artiste Foundation.”
Sarma also said, “This is our humble tribute to Zubeen Garg—a man who gave his life to music, culture, and the people of Assam. His legacy will not fade. We want to ensure that his humanitarian vision continues.”
About Zubeen Garg's death
Zubeen Garg died on September 19, 2025, in Singapore after falling unconscious while swimming during a yacht party. As per the initial post-mortem report, his death was caused due to drowning. Singapore Police are continuing their investigation.
The Assam Police registered a case under murder charges and arrested several people, including Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma (Zubeen's manager), Sandipan Garg (Zubeen’s cousin), Shekharjyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta, Zubeen's band members. Police also recorded statements of more than 70 people.