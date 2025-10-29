Assamese Icon Zubeen Garg’s Ashes Immersed In The Brahmaputra, Fulfilling Final Wish

Palestinians in Israel gathered in Kafr Qasim to mark 69 years since Israeli border police killed 49 villagers during a surprise curfew in 1956.
Participants demanded an official apology, the release of archival documents, and inclusion of the massacre in school textbooks.
The event highlighted enduring grievances over discrimination and state responsibility toward Israel’s Palestinian citizens.
The ashes of celebrated Assamese singer-actor and cultural icon Zubeen Garg were immersed in the sacred waters of the Brahmaputra River today in Guwahati, his wife Garima performing the final rites in a moving tribute to his legacy.
Known affectionately as “Zubeen Da” and revered across Assam and beyond, Garg had earlier expressed a strong desire for his mortal remains to be committed to the Brahmaputra — a river that holds deep cultural and spiritual significance in the region.
The immersion ceremony took place at Lachit Ghat in Guwahati, drawing a large gathering of family members, admirers and cultural figures who paid their respects as the river carried away the remains of an artist whose voice and presence shaped generations.
Garg’s passing has sent a ripple of grief through Assam’s music and film fraternity. He was cremated with full state honours near Guwahati after his death, and today’s rite marks another poignant chapter in the farewell to a multifaceted artist whose work spanned singing, acting, composing and activism.
His fans and followers have highlighted how his wish to rest in the Brahmaputra symbolised his deep bond with Assam’s cultural identity and its natural heritage. The river, long associated with the rhythm of life in the Northeast, now carries the memory of one of its most enduring voices.