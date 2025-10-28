Judicial Custody Of 5 Accused In Zubeen Garg Death Case Extended by 14 Days

Guwahati CJM court remands Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Sandipan Garg, and two PSOs to mid-November custody via virtual hearing, as SIT awaits Singapore evidence amid poisoning claims.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Zubeen Garg death case: court hearing in Guwahati
Zubeen Garg death case: court hearing in Guwahati Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Five accused remanded till mid-November via virtual CJM hearing; no bail sought, lodged in Baksa jail away from Guwahati.

  • Includes festival organizer Mahanta, manager Sharma, DSP Garg, PSOs Bora and Baishya; two band members in separate Haflong custody.

  • SIT awaits Singapore evidence in 10 days; probe into poisoning claims, financials, and witnesses from yacht party on Sept 19.

Guwahati High Court, on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of five accused in the death case of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg by another 14 days, with the hearing conducted virtually due to the Chhath Puja holiday. The five—North East India Festival organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma, suspended DSP and cousin Sandipan Garg, and personal security officers Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya—were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) through video conferencing, as their previous custody period ended on October 28.

The extension follows an initial 14-day judicial remand granted on October 15 by the Kamrup Metropolitan CJM court, after which the accused were lodged in Baksa district jail at Nikashi, away from Guwahati due to local public anger. No bail applications have been filed by the accused, who remain in custody as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam CID continues its probe. The two other arrested individuals—band members Shekharjyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta—are held in Haflong prison under separate judicial custody.

Garg, a cultural icon, drowned during a yacht party in Singapore on September 19, 2025, just before his scheduled performance at the Northeast India Festival. The case, initially ruled accidental, turned suspicious after Goswami alleged poisoning, prompting the SIT's formation. Singapore Police have assured cooperation, promising evidence within 10 days, including post-mortem details and witness statements from 10 of 11 Assamese diaspora members present.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round Two Day 4 Updates: TN Vs NAG Ends in Draw; Pradosh’s Gesture Steals Spotlight

  2. UAE Vs United States LIVE Score, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27: Netravalkar Removes Sharafu

  3. Shreyas Iyer Moved Out Of ICU In Sydney After Injury During India Vs Australia 3rd ODI - Report

  4. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Shafali Verma Replaces Injured Pratika Rawal In India Squad

  5. Ranji Trophy Top Five: Fastest Double Centuries In History Feat. Prithvi Shaw

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  2. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  4. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  5. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. RJD’s Yadav Arithmetic: The Caste Maths And Politics Behind Tejashwi Yadav’s Bihar Strategy

  2. Chennai Rains: Orange Alert as Cyclone Montha Approaches; No School Holiday on October 27

  3. Cyclone Montha Alert: IMD Tracks Path, Landfall Time, and Emergency Measures for Coastal States

  4. Pakistan Declares Salman Khan A ‘Terrorist’ After Balochistan Remark At Global Forum

  5. Artificial Yamuna Created For PM’s Ceremonial Chhath Dip In Delhi, Says AAP; BJP Hits Back

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Pakistan Declares Salman Khan A ‘Terrorist’ After Balochistan Remark At Global Forum

  2. Fact Check: No, Iran Has Not Repealed Its Hijab Ban

  3. At Least 5 Soldiers, 25 Militants Killed in Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Clashes Amid Istanbul Talks

  4. Two Arrested Over $102 Million Louvre Jewellery Heist, One Nabbed at Airport

  5. Catherine Connolly Wins Ireland Presidential Election With Strong Left-Wing Support

Latest Stories

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. SIR Phase 2 Announced: Voter Roll Revision To Cover 12 States And UTs, Including West Bengal And Tamil Nadu

  3. Parvathy Thiruvothu Teams Up With Don Palathara And Dileesh Pothan For Her Next

  4. Punjab FC 3-0 Gokulam Kerala Highlights, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Shers Ship Three Past 10-Man Malabarians

  5. India 1-2 Nepal Highlights, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025: Bhandari's Brace Sinks Blue Tigresses

  6. Chhath Puja, Mobility, Migration and Modernity

  7. These Videos Are Entirely Fake: Chiranjeevi Files Complaint Over AI-Generated Deepfake Videos; Requests Urgent Removal

  8. Warring Urges Voters to Back Congress in Tarn Taran Bypoll for ‘Peace and Progress’