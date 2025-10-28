Judicial Custody Of 5 Accused In Zubeen Garg Death Case Extended by 14 Days

The extension follows an initial 14-day judicial remand granted on October 15 by the Kamrup Metropolitan CJM court, after which the accused were lodged in Baksa district jail at Nikashi, away from Guwahati due to local public anger. No bail applications have been filed by the accused, who remain in custody as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam CID continues its probe. The two other arrested individuals—band members Shekharjyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta—are held in Haflong prison under separate judicial custody.