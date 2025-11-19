Himanta Sarma Alleges Conspiracy To Intoxicate Zubeen Garg For Financial Gain

Probe uncovers how associates forced alcohol on non-drinker Zubeen during events to manipulate payments and loot earnings, per CM's disclosure.
SIT findings labeled "explosive"; upcoming document to outline conspiracy details, with Centre approving trials for seven accused in Garg's death.
The Centre has sanctioned trials under BNSS against seven arrested suspects, including festival organizers and managers, with a fast-track court requested.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 19, 2025, alleged that late singer Zubeen Garg was deliberately plied with alcohol by individuals close to him, aiming to manipulate and siphon off his substantial earnings. Speaking to reporters in Nalbari, Sarma described the findings from an ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe as "explosive," asserting that Garg, who was not a habitual drinker, was coerced into intoxication during performances to exploit his trusting nature.
The CM cited a specific incident where a Bihu committee paid Garg Rs 5 lakh for a show, but intoxicated handlers convinced him he received only Rs 2.5 lakh, enabling financial misappropriation. Sarma, who met the icon over 50 times and never saw him drunk, urged the public not to tarnish Garg's legacy with alcoholism, linking it instead to this alleged conspiracy tied to his death in Singapore last September. The Centre has sanctioned trials under BNSS against seven arrested suspects, including festival organizers and managers, with a fast-track court requested.