Himanta Sarma Alleges Conspiracy To Intoxicate Zubeen Garg For Financial Gain

The CM cited a specific incident where a Bihu committee paid Garg Rs 5 lakh for a show, but intoxicated handlers convinced him he received only Rs 2.5 lakh, enabling financial misappropriation. Sarma, who met the icon over 50 times and never saw him drunk, urged the public not to tarnish Garg's legacy with alcoholism, linking it instead to this alleged conspiracy tied to his death in Singapore last September. The Centre has sanctioned trials under BNSS against seven arrested suspects, including festival organizers and managers, with a fast-track court requested.