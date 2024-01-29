Despite these occasional remarks, there had been little observable progress on the CAA until this recent development. Although the broad contours of the law were known, the specific rules required for its execution had not been officially notified. On January 3, a media report surfaced, indicating that the central government had prepared the rules for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019. According to the report, these rules were expected to be officially notified "much before" the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

A source within the central government emphasised, "We are going to issue the rules for the CAA soon. Once the rules are issued, the law can be implemented, and those eligible can be granted Indian citizenship."

