4 Years After Stirring Protests, Controversial CAA Becomes A Reality | A Throwback

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government on Monday made the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, a reality by notifying rules for it, a move that came four years after the contentious law was passed in Parliament. and paves the way for citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The CAA was passed by Parliament in December 2019, after which protests had erupted in parts of the country against it.

March 12, 2024
March 12, 2024
       
Citizenship Amendment Act protests | Photo: Yawar Nazir/ Getty Images

An Indian Muslim woman protester wearing Indian national flag scarf and holds Indian national flag as she takes part in a protest demonstration at the protest site at Shaheen Bagh area on February 22, 2020 in Shaheen Bagh area of Delhi.

Citizenship Amendment Act protests Photo: Himanshu Bhatt/NurPhoto via Getty Images
A boy holds a placard during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NRP) in Mumbai, on 15 February 2020.

Citizenship Amendment Act protests | Photo : PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images
Women hold a banner and shout slogans during a protest against the Indian government's Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NRP), in Mumbai on February 6, 2020.

Citizenship Amendment Act protests | Photo: Muzamil Mattoo/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Children hold placards during a protest against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NRP) in Shaheen bagh area of New Delhi, India on 02 February 2020.

Citizenship Amendment Act protests Photo: Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times via Getty Images
Elderly women hold posters of the preamble to the constitution during the ongoing protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR), at Shaheen Bagh, on February 1, 2020 in New Delhi.

Citizenship Amendment Act protests | Photo: Mayank Makhija/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Thousands of people gathered in Shaheen Bagh to mark the 71st Republic Day during the ongoing sit-in 24/7 protest against new citizenship Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Shaheen Bagh, Okhla in New Delhi, on January 26, 2020.

Citizenship Amendment Act protests | Photo: Burhaan Kinu/Hindustan Times via Getty Images
People hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against CAA, NRC and NPR at Shaheen Bagh, near Kalindi Kunj on January 21, 2020 in New Delhi.

Citizenship Amendment Act protests | Photo: Nasir Kachroo/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Protesters create a graffiti that reads secular India on 5 of January, 2020 in Connaught Place area of New Delhi.

Citizenship Amendment Act protests | Photo: Manjunath Kiran/AFP via Getty Images
A girl belonging to the Muslim community looks on as she waves the Indian flag during a protest rally against the Indian government's Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Bangalore on January 4, 2020.

Citizenship Amendment Act protests | Photo: Imtiyaz Shaikh/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Muslims participate in a protest against the Indian government's Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NRP), in Mumbai, on February 23, 2020.

Citizenship Amendment Act protests Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
Muslims protest against CAA and NRC at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi on February 02, 2020

Citizenship Amendment Act protests Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
Muslims protest against CAA and NRC at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi on February 02, 2020.

Citizenship Amendment Act protests | Photo: PTI
People from the Muslim community take part in a protest against NRC and Citizenship Amendment Act, in Muzaffarpur, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.

Citizenship Amendment Act protests | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
Muslim women take part in a candle light march in protest against the attack on Jamia students, CAA and NRC, at Jama Masjid, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.

Citizenship Amendment Act protests | Photo: PTI
Women belonging to Muslim community hold placards during a protest against CAA and NRC, in Prayagraj (Allahabad), Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.

Citizenship Amendment Act protests | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
Muslim women protesters along with thier children participate in an indefinite sit in against Citizenship Amendment Act,at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi on Jan 03, 2020.

Tags

Anti-CAA Protests

