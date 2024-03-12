National

4 Years After Stirring Protests, Controversial CAA Becomes A Reality | A Throwback

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government on Monday made the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, a reality by notifying rules for it, a move that came four years after the contentious law was passed in Parliament. and paves the way for citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The CAA was passed by Parliament in December 2019, after which protests had erupted in parts of the country against it.