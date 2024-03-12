4 Years After Stirring Protests, Controversial CAA Becomes A Reality | A Throwback

An Indian Muslim woman protester wearing Indian national flag scarf and holds Indian national flag as she takes part in a protest demonstration at the protest site at Shaheen Bagh area on February 22, 2020 in Shaheen Bagh area of Delhi.
A boy holds a placard during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NRP) in Mumbai, on 15 February 2020.
Women hold a banner and shout slogans during a protest against the Indian government's Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NRP), in Mumbai on February 6, 2020.
Children hold placards during a protest against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NRP) in Shaheen bagh area of New Delhi, India on 02 February 2020.
Elderly women hold posters of the preamble to the constitution during the ongoing protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR), at Shaheen Bagh, on February 1, 2020 in New Delhi.
Thousands of people gathered in Shaheen Bagh to mark the 71st Republic Day during the ongoing sit-in 24/7 protest against new citizenship Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Shaheen Bagh, Okhla in New Delhi, on January 26, 2020.
People hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against CAA, NRC and NPR at Shaheen Bagh, near Kalindi Kunj on January 21, 2020 in New Delhi.
Protesters create a graffiti that reads secular India on 5 of January, 2020 in Connaught Place area of New Delhi.
A girl belonging to the Muslim community looks on as she waves the Indian flag during a protest rally against the Indian government's Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Bangalore on January 4, 2020.
Muslims participate in a protest against the Indian government's Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NRP), in Mumbai, on February 23, 2020.
Muslims protest against CAA and NRC at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi on February 02, 2020
People from the Muslim community take part in a protest against NRC and Citizenship Amendment Act, in Muzaffarpur, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.
Muslim women take part in a candle light march in protest against the attack on Jamia students, CAA and NRC, at Jama Masjid, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.
Women belonging to Muslim community hold placards during a protest against CAA and NRC, in Prayagraj (Allahabad), Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.
Muslim women protesters along with thier children participate in an indefinite sit in against Citizenship Amendment Act,at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi on Jan 03, 2020.