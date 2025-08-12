Chhattisgarh Waqf Board Makes Flag Hoisting Mandatory At Mosques, Dargahs On Independence Day

The Chhattisgarh State Waqf Board on Monday announced that hoisting the national flag will be mandatory at all mosques, dargahs, imambaras, and khanqahs across the state on Independence Day.
Waqf Board chairman N. Salim Raj said the decision reflects the community’s deep respect for the Tricolour. “In Chhattisgarh, it is now mandatory to hoist the national flag at the main entrance or in front of every mosque, dargah, imambara, and khanqah.
This decision reflects our belief that Indian Muslims deeply honour and respect the national flag,” he said, according to ANI.
He added that mosque committees and imams will lead the flag-hoisting ceremonies this year. A dedicated online portal has been set up for each location to upload photographs of the celebrations, ensuring proper documentation.
Separately, in the national capital, Delhi Police on Sunday organised interaction and briefing programmes across all districts to involve private security personnel in maintaining safety during the festive season. The sessions aimed to enhance security guards’ awareness of protocols, equip them to identify potential threats, and reinforce their role as vital partners in ensuring public safety.