Radical Love: Exploring Many Faces of Modern Relationships

We experience love in different ways: some sexual, some not; some romantic, some not. Some couples prefer clearly defined relationships, while others keep things fluid. Attraction can be directed toward conventionally recognised genders, or it can extend across a wider, more nuanced spectrum. Living in this century, many of us are familiar with the LGBTQIA+ community, yet the technical terms used within it often remain unclear. To help bridge that gap, Outlook offers a glossary of commonly used terms—many increasingly popularised by Gen Z.