Radical Love: Exploring Many Faces of Modern Relationships

In its August 2023 issue, Outlook dived into the diverse expressions of love, asking: as old structures of romance and relationships evolve, what are the terminologies and types of love around us?

Many Faces of Modern Relationships
Radical Love: Exploring Many Faces of Modern Relationships Photo: Outlook photo
Summary
  • Outlook provides a glossary to clarify these identities, helping to normalise conversations around love, attraction, and sexual orientation

  • Articles explore complex questions and highlight nuanced approaches to relationships today.

  • Modern love in India is evolving beyond traditional norms, encompassing diverse identities and orientations

Love comes in many forms, and in its ever-evolving expressions, humans are constantly redefining what intimacy means. In its August 2023 issue titled Radical Love, Outlook explored a spectrum of identities and orientations, including Polyamory, Inter-sexual, Neuro-sexual, Kink-positive, Asexual, Greysexual, Allosexual, PanAroAce, and Demisexual, to understand how Indians are navigating relationships as traditional structures of love continue to shift.

We experience love in different ways: some sexual, some not; some romantic, some not. Some couples prefer clearly defined relationships, while others keep things fluid. Attraction can be directed toward conventionally recognised genders, or it can extend across a wider, more nuanced spectrum. Living in this century, many of us are familiar with the LGBTQIA+ community, yet the technical terms used within it often remain unclear. To help bridge that gap, Outlook offers a glossary of commonly used terms—many increasingly popularised by Gen Z.

Free-Flowing: Artwork titled ‘Beyond The Body And Gender’ by Debashish Paul - null
Beyond The Body: Asexual Dilemma Of Love And Romance

BY Abhik Bhattacharya

Shreya Basak and Sharmita Kar explain how humans define relationships today: some identify as asexual, others as bisexual, and a few as Allosexual. Their piece provides insight into the diversity of modern intimacy.

Questions about love often extend to marriage too. Can a marriage be consummated without sexual interaction? Abhik Bhattacharya explores the asexual dilemma in love and romance, clarifying that identifying as asexual does not necessarily mean a person has no sexual desires at all.

