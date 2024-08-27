National

No 'Miya-Muslims' In Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma's 'I Will Take Sides' Remark Sparks Uproar

While speaking on the state of law and order in the backdrop of the gangrape of a 14-year-old in Nagaon, the Chief Minister said the crime rate in the state has not increased if the growth of the population is taken into account.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has once again sparked uproar in the state. During the state assembly, the BJP leader stated that he will not let "Miya-Muslims" take over Assam.

The term 'Miya' refers to Bengali Muslims who are often alleged to be illegal immigrants in the state.

While speaking on the state of law and order in the backdrop of the gangrape of a 14-year-old in Nagaon, the Chief Minister said the crime rate in the state had not increased if the growth of the population was taken into account.

After this statement, the opposition in the assembly accused the Chief Minister of taking sides to which he responded - “I will take sides. What can you do about it? Why will people from Lower Assam go to Upper Assam? So that Miya Muslims can take over Assam? We won't let it happen".

Sarma's remarks also come two days after opposition MLA Akhil Gogoi accused the BJP of trying to recreate the 2002 Gujarat riots in Assam.

The Rajjor Dal leader alleged that certain organisations are allegedly threatening Miya Muslims from Upper Assam to leave the administrative division.

Similar allegations have been put forth by the All India United Democratic Front in their letter to Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Archarya.

Sarma's statement on Tuesday triggered ruckus in the House and opposition benches storming into the Well of the House.

As per a PTI report, the Assam CM further added that the 'Miya' Muslims and the opposition MLAs speaking on their behalf have to "prove through their actions that there was no danger to the Hindus in any form".

"If a Hindu family is a victim of a crime in a Muslim-majority area, the Muslims of that area must assuage their apprehensions and ensure that they do not leave the place," he added.

This is not the first time the Assam BJP leader has spoked out against Miya Muslims in the state. In 2023, the BJP leader stated that the party did not need the votes of "Miya" people of "char" for the next 10 years.

"BJP will do public welfare, and they will support us, but they don't need to vote for us. There is no harm in supporting us. Let them shout 'zindabad' for Himanta Biswa Sarma, Narendra Modi and BJP," Sarma was quoted saying by news agency PTI.

