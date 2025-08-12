The A-Z Of MCOCA: Why Maharashtra Needed A Special Crime Law

Over the last 25 years, MCOCA has been a game-changer in organised crime prosecutions. However, its strict provisions have also drawn criticism.

Jinit Parmar
Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
MCOCA
Courts have been equally clear: while the law is powerful, it must be used with precision. Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

1. Enacted in 1999 to combat the rise of organised crime in the 1990s, MCOCA grants sweeping powers, including extended custody, admissible police confessions, special courts, etc.

2. MCOCA has been instrumental in targeting underworld gangs, terror networks, and political-criminal alliances.

3. It has also faced criticism for misuse and overreach.

A special court in Mumbai, set up under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), on August 12 has struck down a high-profile case linking alleged associates of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim to an extortion racket. Four accused were acquitted, while Danish Ahmed, described by police as a close aide of Dawood’s nephew Sohail Kaskar, was discharged. The court pointed to serious procedural lapses, a defective prosecution sanction, and a lack of credible evidence.

Earlier, another MCOCA court had acquitted four alleged members of a crime syndicate reportedly led by Anees Ibrahim, Dawood’s brother. What is MCOCA, and why is it termed as Maharashtra’s most feared law? What is the historical context of the law?

Why MCOCA Was Born?

The Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act came into force in 1999, during one of the most violent phases in the state’s criminal history. Through the 1990s, Mumbai was gripped by gang wars, extortion rackets, and politically linked contract killings. Syndicates led by Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Rajan, and Arun Gawli were not only entrenched in the city’s economy but also allegedly had deep international and political connections.

Existing laws like the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) were simply not equipped to take on such highly organised and resourceful criminal enterprises. Investigations would often collapse because they targeted isolated crimes rather than the larger syndicate, allowing gang leaders to escape conviction.

MCOCA was designed to change that. It introduced sweeping powers, extended police custody, admissibility of confessions made to senior police officers (unlike regular criminal law), special fast-track courts, and stringent bail conditions. The Act also allowed authorities to attach properties believed to have been acquired through criminal proceeds. Crucially, it shifted the legal focus from single offences to proving “continuing unlawful activity” by an organised crime syndicate, making it easier to connect multiple cases and secure convictions.

Raj Thackeray formed the MNS in 2006 after parting ways with the Shiv Sena, then led by Balasaheb and Uddhav. - X.com/Raj Thackeray
Sweet 65 At Matoshree

BY Jinit Parmar

A Double-Edged Sword

Over the last 25 years, MCOCA has been a game-changer in organised crime prosecutions. It has been used to target gangsters, drug cartels, terror networks, and even political-criminal alliances. However, its strict provisions have also drawn criticism. Rights advocates warn that its broad definitions leave room for misuse, with police sometimes invoking MCOCA in cases far removed from its original intent.

Courts have been equally clear: while the law is powerful, it must be used with precision. Procedural compliance, especially in securing the state’s sanction to prosecute, has been repeatedly stressed. Failures in this area have led to several high-profile acquittals, including the latest Dawood-linked case, showing that MCOCA’s strength can be undermined by investigative lapses.

Recently, Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said he has specifically asked the Beed police to take strict action, including invoking MCOCA against anyone found violating the law. “We must change our mindset first. Beed has witnessed certain damage to its reputation in recent times, and we must recover from it. We have to rectify our mistakes. Those who are erring need to be penalised,” said Pawar, who is also the district guardian minister for Beed.

“I have told the police not to think of anybody’s caste or creed or affiliations while taking action. A person breaking the law, no matter who he is, what his political affiliations are, whether from the parties in government or opposition, or no political party at all, must be penalised as per law and the Constitution. Law is equal for all,” he said.

Two And A Half Decades Of MCOCA: Landmark Cases

1999 – First Use of MCOCA

Soon after its enactment, MCOCA was invoked against members of the Chhota Rajan gang for extortion and contract killing cases in Mumbai. This set the precedent for the law being used against established underworld networks.

2003 – Gawli Gang Case

Arun Gawli, a former underworld don turned politician, was booked under MCOCA for running an organised crime syndicate. The case demonstrated the law’s reach into the nexus between politics and organised crime.

2006 – Aurangabad Arms Haul Case

MCOCA was invoked against alleged Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives involved in transporting arms and explosives to Maharashtra. The case expanded MCOCA’s application into terrorism-linked offences.

2008 – Malegaon Blast Case

In the aftermath of the 2008 Malegaon bomb blasts, MCOCA was applied against the accused, including members of right-wing extremist groups. However, the sanction to prosecute under MCOCA was later dropped, sparking debates over misuse and procedural lapses.

2011 – Arun Gawli Conviction

A major victory for prosecutors came when Arun Gawli was convicted under MCOCA for the murder of Shiv Sena corporator Kamlakar Jamsandekar, receiving a life sentence. It underscored MCOCA’s ability to secure convictions in political-criminal cases.

2015 – Chhota Rajan Associates Case

MCOCA was applied to a series of extortion cases linked to fugitive gangster Chhota Rajan’s network, showing its continued relevance in tackling underworld operations.

2018 – Qureshi–Mohammad Ali Drug Cartel Case

The law was used against a drug trafficking syndicate operating across Mumbai and Gujarat, demonstrating its adaptability to newer forms of organised crime beyond the traditional underworld.

2024–25 – Dawood-Linked Extortion Case Collapse

A special court acquitted four accused and discharged one, Danish Ahmed, in a high-profile MCOCA case involving alleged links to Dawood Ibrahim’s nephew. The court cited procedural lapses, defective sanctions, and lack of evidence, a reminder that the law’s strength is undermined when due process is not followed.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son