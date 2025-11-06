54% Voter Turnout In Bihar By 3 PM; Deputy CM Alleges Attack, Lalu Calls For Change Of Leadership

Bihar’s first phase of polling saw 53.77% turnout by 3 p.m. across 121 constituencies.
Tension Reported: Deputy CM Vijay Sinha alleged an attack on his convoy and intimidation of EBC voters.
Opposition Message: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav called for a “change of guard,” urging voters to support young leadership for a new Bihar.
The first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections recorded a voter turnout of 53.77% by 3 p.m. across 121 constituencies on Thursday, according to Election Commission data.
Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Lakhisarai, Vijay Kumar Sinha, alleged that his convoy was attacked by supporters of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). He also claimed that voters from extremely backward classes were being intimidated at certain polling booths.
Meanwhile, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav renewed his call for a generational shift in Bihar politics, saying the state needs a “change of guard” after two decades under the current leadership. He urged voters to back younger leadership for a “new Bihar.”
The election is being seen as a crucial contest between the ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc, with governance, welfare delivery, and law and order emerging as key issues in the campaign.
The Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar dismissed Congress’s allegation of faulty EVMs in ten districts, assuring that voting was proceeding smoothly across all constituencies.
After his vote theft allegations in Delhi on Wednesday, a day later the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi campaigned in Purnia and Araria, which will vote in the second phase on 11 November. He criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “cheap data” remark, arguing that while youth spent time on Instagram Reels, they lacked employment opportunities. Gandhi also reiterated his claim of vote irregularities in Haryana, highlighting alleged duplicate entries and foreign voters.
Gandhi questioned Bihar’s economic stagnation and migration trends: “Wherever I go in India, I see people from Bihar building cities like Dubai and Bengaluru. If you can build those places, why can’t Bihar be like that?”
Campaigning for the second phase, Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed confidence in NDA’s prospects, targeting the Opposition over crime, infrastructure, and governance. In Araria, Modi said the government was working “with complete honesty” to identify and deport infiltrators, while in Bhagalpur he accused Congress and RJD of insulting faith. Amit Shah claimed NDA would secure a decisive majority in Bihar.
Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha alleged that RJD supporters hurled stones and cow dung at him, threatening his polling agent and obstructing voters. “These are RJD goons… They are not letting voters come out,” he told ANI.