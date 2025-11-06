Bihar Polls Round-Up At 1 PM: Gopalganj Leads Turnout, Patna Lowest

Polling in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections saw 42.31 per cent turnout by 1 pm on Thursday across 121 constituencies. Gopalganj recorded the highest turnout at 46.73 per cent, while Patna remained lowest at 37.72 per cent.

Ashlin Mathew
Ashlin Mathew
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bihar Assembly elections 2025, Bihar voter turnout, Nitish Kumar vote
People show their credentials as they wait in a queue to cast votes at a polling station during the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna. Photo: | PTI; Representational image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bihar’s first phase of Assembly elections recorded 42.31% voter turnout by 1 p.m. across 121 constituencies. Gopalganj led with 46.73%, while Patna remained lowest at 37.72%, as 3.75 crore voters decided the fate of 1,314 candidates, including Tejashwi Yadav and Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary.

  • The day saw sharp exchanges between political rivals — Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of “vote theft” and economic failure, while PM Modi, Amit Shah, and Yogi Adityanath campaigned vigorously for the NDA, targeting the Opposition over crime and governance. Lalu Prasad Yadav called for a “youth government” led by Tejashwi, and Tej Pratap Yadav hinted at post-poll alliances.

  • The Election Commission dismissed allegations of faulty EVMs and said voting was proceeding smoothly. However, RJD claimed police intimidation in Samastipur, while Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha alleged stone-pelting by RJD supporters. Despite sporadic incidents, polling continued across 45,341 stations in a largely peaceful manner.

Voting began at 7 am, with around 3.75 crore voters deciding the fate of 1,314 candidates, including the INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary of the BJP. Earlier, turnout at 11 am stood at 27.65 per cent, and voters in areas like Danapur Diara used boats to reach polling stations.

After casting his vote, former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav urged citizens to back change. On X, he wrote: “The roti should keep turning on the tawa, otherwise it will burn. Twenty years is too long! For the youth government and a new Bihar, a Tejashwi government is essential.”

Related Content
Related Content

The Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar dismissed Congress’s allegation of faulty EVMs in ten districts, assuring that voting was proceeding smoothly across all constituencies.

After his vote theft allegations in Delhi on Wednesday, a day later the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi campaigned in Purnia and Araria, which will vote in the second phase on 11 November. He criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “cheap data” remark, arguing that while youth spent time on Instagram Reels, they lacked employment opportunities. Gandhi also reiterated his claim of vote irregularities in Haryana, highlighting alleged duplicate entries and foreign voters.

Gandhi questioned Bihar’s economic stagnation and migration trends: “Wherever I go in India, I see people from Bihar building cities like Dubai and Bengaluru. If you can build those places, why can’t Bihar be like that?”

Campaigning for the second phase, Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed confidence in NDA’s prospects, targeting the Opposition over crime, infrastructure, and governance. In Araria, Modi said the government was working “with complete honesty” to identify and deport infiltrators, while in Bhagalpur he accused Congress and RJD of insulting faith. Amit Shah claimed NDA would secure a decisive majority in Bihar.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha alleged that RJD supporters hurled stones and cow dung at him, threatening his polling agent and obstructing voters. “These are RJD goons… They are not letting voters come out,” he told ANI.

Voter Turnout by 1 pm

  • Madhepura – 44.36 per cent

  • Saharsa – 44.20 per cent

  • Darbhanga – 39.35 per cent

  • Muzaffarpur – 45.41 per cent

  • Gopalganj – 46.73 per cent

  • Siwan – 41.20 per cent

  • Saran – 43.06 per cent

  • Vaishali – 42.40 per cent

  • Samastipur – 43.03 per cent

  • Begusarai – 46.02 per cent

  • Khagaria – 42.94 per cent

  • Munger – 41.47 per cent

  • Lakhisarai – 46.37 per cent

  • Sheikhpura – 41.23 per cent

  • Nalanda – 41.87 per cent

  • Patna – 37.72 per cent

  • Bhojpur – 41.15 per cent

  • Buxar – 41.30 per cent

Digha has the largest electorate with approximately 4.58 lakh voters, while Barbigha in Sheikhpura has the smallest at 2.32 lakh. Kurhani and Muzaffarpur host the most candidates (20 each), while Bhorey, Alauli and Parbatta have just five each.

Jan Shakti Janata Dal president and Mahua candidate Tej Pratap Yadav hinted at potential post-poll alliances, stating his support would go to whichever formation delivered employment, reduced migration, and brought change. Invoking the legacies of Lohia and Karpoori Thakur, he said: “If we get the opportunity to become Chief Minister, why would we leave it?”

The Election Commission has established 45,341 polling stations for 3.75 crore voters, including 10.72 lakh first-time electors. The total population of these constituencies is 6.60 crore, meaning nearly three crore residents are not on the electoral roll due to age or other reasons.

The RJD alleged that police personnel beat and intimidated voters at booths 106, 107, and 108 in Mohiuddinagar. In a post on X, the party claimed officers entered homes and “brutally” assaulted voters. (https://x.com/RJDforIndia/status/1986336363416068391)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia Live Score, 4th T20I: IND Put Hosts Under Immense Pressure|AUS 114/6 (16)

  2. Pakistan Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Hosts Lose Three Wickets Early; Salman, Saim At Crease | PAK 104/3 (23)

  3. New Zealand Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Chapman Blinder Helps NZ Edge Past WI, Square Series 1-1

  4. WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Name Malolan Rangarajan As Head Coach

  5. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Up For Sale: What We Know So Far

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  2. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  3. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  4. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  5. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Rahul Gandhi Unveils Hydrogen Bomb, Says Has ‘100% Proof’ Of 'Vote Chori' In Haryana

  2. Third Student Assault Case in Two Weeks Reported in Himachal School

  3. 19-Year-Old Delhi University Student, Sister of JNUSU Candidate, Dies By Suicide; Students Allege Institutional Neglect

  4. Why Are Bihar’s Migrants Leaving Home To Work Low-paying Jobs In Kashmir

  5. The Baahubalis Of Bihar: Muscle And Dynasty Still Shape The Polls

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  3. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  4. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  5. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  2. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  3. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

  4. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  5. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

World News

  1. How Mahmood Mamdani, Mira Nair and Rama Duwaji Shaped New York mayor Zohran Mamdani

  2. The Password For Lourve Security Was ‘Louvre’: Years of Security Lapses Exposed After Paris Heist

  3. Who Is Lily Lang? Decoding The Story Of Online Harassment And SEC Burnerverse Drama | Controversy Explained

  4. AT&T Outage Sparks Concern: Company Clarifies Technical Error, Not Cyber Attack

  5. Raja Krishnamoorthi Condemns US Vice President JD Vance’s Remarks on Wife’s Faith

Latest Stories

  1. Kannada Actor Harish Rai Of KGF Fame Passes Away After Battling Cancer

  2. Woman Maoist With Rs 17 Lakh Bounty Surrenders In Chhattisgarh

  3. India Vs Australia Live Score, 4th T20I: IND Put Hosts Under Immense Pressure|AUS 114/6 (16)

  4. Pakistan Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Hosts Lose Three Wickets Early; Salman, Saim At Crease | PAK 104/3 (23)

  5. Woman & Male Friend Arrested For Installing Spy Cam In Women's Hostel Washroom

  6. Voting Commences For 121 Seats In First Phase Of Bihar Assembly Elections

  7. Priyanka Gandhi Urges Bihar Voters To Choose Jobs, Education And A Brighter Future

  8. WPL 2026: Harmanpreet, Mandhana, Rodrigues Among Stars Retained - Report