Amit Shah Accuses Tejashwi Of Endorsing DMK Leader Whose Party Allegedly Insulted Biharis

Amit Shah accused Tejashwi Yadav of endorsing M. K. Stalin, claiming Stalin’s party compared Biharis to bidis and insulted them.
He charged the RJD-led opposition in Bihar with having no development agenda, alleging they had only “patronised infiltrators” and ignored the poor.
Shah promised major development projects for Bihar under the current ruling coalition and warned that a change in power could bring law-and-order deterioration.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday targeted opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav by accusing him of praising Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin — whose party, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), he claimed had compared Biharis to bidis and thereby insulted them.
Speaking at a public rally, Mr Shah said, “Someone asked Lalu’s son who his favourite CM is. He said Stalin. Do you know who he is? His party compares Biharis with bidis. His party insults Biharis and disgraces them.” He also accused the DMK of opposing the construction of the Ram Temple and “insulting Sanatan Dharma.”
The remarks came as the union minister broadened his attack to the opposition bloc in Bihar, claiming that the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led alliance lacked any real agenda for development. He alleged that the alliance’s only legacy was “patronising infiltrators” and failing the poor.
Mr Shah further issued a warning to voters: if the opposition came to power, law and order would deteriorate and past “jungle raj” conditions would return. He pledged a host of development projects for Bihar if the ruling coalition retained power, including a defence corridor, EV manufacturing cluster, world-class highways and a grand temple dedicated to Goddess Sita.
The first phase of polling for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 concluded on November 6 with a record-breaking 64.66 per cent voter turnout, according to a press note released by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The Commission described this as a historic figure — the highest ever in Bihar’s electoral history, surpassing the previous record of 62.57 per cent set during the 2000 Assembly elections.
Bihar has 243 assembly constituencies, and polling in the first phase was held across 18 districts covering 121 constituencies. The highest turnout was recorded in the Muzaffarpur constituency, where 70.96 per cent of eligible voters cast their ballots.