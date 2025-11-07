Amit Shah Accuses Tejashwi Of Endorsing DMK Leader Whose Party Allegedly Insulted Biharis

Addressing election rallies in Muzaffarpur and Vaishali, Shah appealed to voters to back the NDA to “check the recurrence of ‘jungle raj’ witnessed during the RJD regime” in the state. | Photo: PTI

Addressing election rallies in Muzaffarpur and Vaishali, Shah appealed to voters to back the NDA to “check the recurrence of ‘jungle raj’ witnessed during the RJD regime” in the state. | Photo: PTI