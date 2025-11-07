The Politics Of The 'Mahadalit' In Bihar: From Symbol To Struggle

The Political Reality of Mahadalit Empowerment



When Nitish Kumar returned to power in 2005, he divided Bihar’s Dalits into two groups, leaving out the relatively powerful Paswan caste and designating the rest as Mahadalits.



Politically, it was seen as a shrewd and strategic move, a direct challenge to Ram Vilas Paswan’s dominance over Dalit politics. Nitish aimed to align the other Dalit subcastes directly with the JD(U). He established the Mahadalit Commission, launched the Mahadalit Vikas Mission, and promised land, housing, education, and employment for these communities.



But twenty years later, the data reveal that the mission became neither policy nor justice. According to the 2022 Caste Survey Report, Bihar’s Dalits constitute about 20% of the population, yet only 1.3% hold government jobs. Among them, the Manjhi, Bhuiyan, and Musahar castes remain at the bottom. Over 84% of Dalits are still landless.



Krishna Mohan Lal a researcher at TISS Mumbai, notes, “Nitish Kumar’s Mahadalit policy offered only symbolism, not structural change. Castes that were already relatively stable, like Paswan or Ravidas, continued to progress. But communities like the Manjhis still depend on daily wage labour and migration.”



Leadership Detached from the Community



The most visible face of Mahadalit politics remains Jitan Ram Manjhi. Once handpicked by Nitish Kumar to become Chief Minister, his appointment was hailed as a milestone in Dalit empowerment.



But just nine months later, when he was removed from the post, it became clear that the transfer of power had been more symbolic than substantive.



In 2015, Manjhi formed his own party, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), but it soon became confined within his family circle. Today, the party is part of the NDA alliance, yet critics argue that Manjhi worked more for his family’s rise than his community’s. He is now a Union Minister, his son Santosh Manjhi is a minister in the Bihar government, and his daughter-in-law and her mother are both in the legislature.



In his native village, Mahkar (in Gaya district), one finds schools, a power station, a bank, and a hospital—but just a short distance away, in the Dalit hamlet of Sapaneri, there are still no roads or clean water.

Resident Aklu Manjhi says, “He’s from our caste, but he couldn’t even build a road to our village.”



Division and Marginalisation in Dalit Politics



Dalit politics in Bihar has always been fractured. In the 1960s and 70s, the Congress enjoyed a solid Dalit base. Then Lalu Prasad Yadav mobilised them with his slogan of “social justice.” After 2000, both Paswan and Nitish tried to consolidate Dalit votes in their favour, but the outcome was deeper fragmentation.



Today, Paswan, Ravidas, and Pasi castes hold influence within the NDA fold, while the Musahar and Manjhi communities remain on the margins of power.



Senior journalist Abdul Qadir observes, “Communities like the Manjhi and Dom have never received the full benefits of the reservation. The leaders who rose in their name didn’t fight for structural reforms the way Kanshi Ram or Jagjivan Ram once did.”



Policy versus Intent



The greatest failure of Mahadalit politics lies in its transformation from a tool of reform into a stage for symbolic representation. Dashrath Manjhi and Laungi Bhuiyan became poster icons for governments, but their lives were never made a policy priority.



Nitish Kumar may have earned a place in political history for creating the Mahadalit Commission, but on the ground, from Gahlour to Kothilwa, no family can claim that their lives have truly changed because of it.



The journey of Mahadalit politics teaches one fundamental lesson that caste-based categorization alone cannot deliver justice.



Unless employment, education, land reform, and social security lie at the heart of policymaking, “Mahadalit” will remain a political label, invoked before every election, and forgotten soon after.



Even today, the mountain of Gahlour and the canal of Kothilwa stand as silent witnesses, as if to say, struggle in Bihar is eternal, but policies still remain incomplete.