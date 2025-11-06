Priyanka Gandhi Alleges NDA Planning To 'Steal' Bihar Elections

Addressing rallies in Sitamarhi and East Champaran, Priyanka claimed that over 65 lakh names had been removed from Bihar’s voter rolls and alleged that the Election Commission was working under government pressure. File Photo; Representative image

Addressing rallies in Sitamarhi and East Champaran, Priyanka claimed that over 65 lakh names had been removed from Bihar’s voter rolls and alleged that the Election Commission was working under government pressure. File Photo; Representative image