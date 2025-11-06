Uttar Pradesh Steps Up Border Security Ahead Of Bihar Polls, Deploys 600 Personnel

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections recorded a voter turnout of 53.77% by 3 p.m. across 121 constituencies on Thursday, according to Election Commission data.

  • Uttar Pradesh Police deployed over 600 personnel and set up 100 check-posts in districts bordering Bihar to ensure peace during the Bihar Assembly elections.

  • The operation focuses on preventing illegal movement of cash, liquor, and weapons, with continuous vehicle checks and ID verification.

  • Security measures are part of a joint strategy between UP and Bihar authorities to maintain law and order during the polling process.

In preparation for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, the Uttar Pradesh Police has mobilised more than 600 personnel and established around 100 check-posts along the border districts adjoining Bihar.

This deployment includes companies of the provincial armed constabulary and aims to prevent cross-border movement of unlawful material, maintain law and order, and ensure a peaceful polling day in neighbouring Bihar. The move reflects heightened coordination between the two states' enforcement agencies, given the election’s sensitive security environment.

Officials say the security surge was activated as part of “Phase 1” election preparations — covering 121 seats in Bihar — and includes round-the-clock vehicle checks, ID verifications at the check-posts, and surveillance in the border zones to thwart any attempts at influencing the electoral process.

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections recorded a voter turnout of 53.77% by 3 p.m. across 121 constituencies on Thursday, according to Election Commission data.

Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Lakhisarai, Vijay Kumar Sinha, alleged that his convoy was attacked by supporters of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). He also claimed that voters from extremely backward classes were being intimidated at certain polling booths.

Meanwhile, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav renewed his call for a generational shift in Bihar politics, saying the state needs a “change of guard” after two decades under the current leadership. He urged voters to back younger leadership for a “new Bihar.”

The election is being seen as a crucial contest between the ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc, with governance, welfare delivery, and law and order emerging as key issues in the campaign.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar dismissed Congress’s allegation of faulty EVMs in ten districts, assuring that voting was proceeding smoothly across all constituencies.

After his vote theft allegations in Delhi on Wednesday, a day later the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi campaigned in Purnia and Araria, which will vote in the second phase on 11 November. He criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “cheap data” remark, arguing that while youth spent time on Instagram Reels, they lacked employment opportunities. Gandhi also reiterated his claim of vote irregularities in Haryana, highlighting alleged duplicate entries and foreign voters.

