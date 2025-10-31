Let Chhath Be: Sanatanising Folk Hinduism For Electoral Dividends In Bihar

But for all its efforts, it is not clear that the BJP’s attempt to take over Chhath has been an unqualified success. Everyone needs Bihari migrants, but not everyone likes them. The day after Fadnavis was wishing Biharis, other Mumbaikars posted clips of littered puja sites—they had not been similarly perturbed by trash left behind in the wake of Ganpati Puja weeks earlier, suggesting that creating a seamless Hinduism was not easy in a country with considerable regional chauvinism, in which Biharis are often looked down upon. In Delhi, where the government’s cleaning of the Ganga was its major claim to Chhath glory, it turned out that a notorious troll who was filmed “drinking” Yamuna water to show how clean it was, actually had poured that water down thinking the camera had stopped recording: it had not, and clips of his fraud were spread widely on social media. Modi had to give up the idea of going to the Yamuna for a worship of the sun when it transpired that a separate tank had been created on the banks of the Yamuna and filled with clean water, as the river itself still had high pollution. In one location, Bihari migrant women pointed to snakes in the river, and complained that the ground below the water was full of sharp stones and shards of broken glass. Clips came from Haryana of Biharis forced to worship standing knee-deep in what looked like a drain. Even the railway narrative fell flat: not only because of the hundreds of trains, most were full and uncomfortable, but also because the railway police was shown taking those shooting these clips to task.