Amit Shah Says Bihar Polls Will Decide Between Development And 'Jungle Raj'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar will determine whether the state continues on the path of development or returns to 'jungle raj'. Addressing a public rally in Khagaria district, he criticised the INDIA bloc for opposing the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, asserting that all infiltrators would be identified, removed from voter lists, and deported.
“Rahul baba says that let the infiltrators stay in Bihar. Should we let them stay here? I want to tell Rahul baba clearly that no matter how many rallies he holds to protect them…he cannot save infiltrators with the 'Ghuspetiya Bachao Yatra',” Shah said, in a reference to Congress MP and Lok Sabha opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, reported PTI.
Shah predicted a return of the NDA government in Bihar and said, “Our government will detect and deport every single infiltrator from the country.” He added that the electoral battle was not about electing legislators, ministers, or a chief minister but about choosing between development and lawlessness.
“This election will decide whether 'jungle raj' returns or Bihar stays on the path of progress. If the Lalu-Rabri government comes to power, only 'jungle raj' will return; if NDA is elected, Bihar will emerge as a developed state,” he said, according to PTI.
The union minister accused the opposition grand alliance of corruption and nepotism. He targeted RJD chief Lalu Prasad for allegedly prioritising his family's interests, contrasting it with Nitish Kumar’s focus on the overall development of the state. “Lalu Ji wants to make his son chief minister, Sonia Gandhi wants her son as prime minister. Only Narendra Modi ji and Nitish Kumar ji can ensure welfare for the sons and daughters of Bihar,” Shah said.
Shah also alleged that during Lalu Prasad’s rule, crime was widespread and industries left the state, leaving Bihar backward. He claimed that the NDA government under Nitish Kumar had ended 'jungle raj', reduced dynastic politics, and tackled Naxalism.
Extending Chhath Puja greetings, Shah said, “I pray to Chhath Maiya that Bihar remains free from 'jungle raj', law and order is strong, our sisters and daughters are safe, and Bihar progresses,” PTI reported.
Shah outlined the NDA’s development priorities, including schools and colleges with proper infrastructure, timely medical supplies, irrigation for farmers, and water supply to every home. He highlighted welfare initiatives like Rs 10,000 credited to one crore women under the 'Jeevika' scheme, increased widow and elderly pensions, and honorarium for ASHA workers. He also noted the metro project in Patna as a step towards urban development.
On national achievements, Shah claimed that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s economy rose from the 11th to the fourth position globally, with the target of reaching third place by 2027. He added that the Modi government strengthened national security by eliminating terrorists from their hideouts, reported PTI.
(With inputs from PTI)