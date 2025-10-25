Amit Shah Says Bihar Polls Will Decide Between Development And 'Jungle Raj'

The union minister accused the opposition grand alliance of corruption and nepotism. He targeted RJD chief Lalu Prasad for allegedly prioritising his family's interests, contrasting it with Nitish Kumar’s focus on the overall development of the state. “Lalu Ji wants to make his son chief minister, Sonia Gandhi wants her son as prime minister. Only Narendra Modi ji and Nitish Kumar ji can ensure welfare for the sons and daughters of Bihar,” Shah said.