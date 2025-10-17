Amit Shah Meets Nitish Kumar Amid Speculation Over Bihar CM Role

The Home Minister was accompanied by senior BJP leaders, including Union Minister and Bihar election-in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Amit Shah and Nitish Kumar Photo: File photo
Amit Shah and Nitish Kumar Photo: File photo
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the JD(U) president Nitish Kumar on Friday in Patna.

  • Shah, currently on a three-day visit to Bihar, visited Kumar at his official residence.

  • Speaking to the press after the meeting, JD(U)’s Sanjay Jha said the two leaders held a detailed discussion on the party's campaign strategy.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, whose recent remarks about Nitish Kumar's role as Bihar's Chief Minister have sparked speculation in the poll-bound state, met the JD(U) president on Friday in Patna.

Shah, currently on a three-day visit to Bihar, visited Kumar at his official residence at 1, Anney Marg, ahead of a packed day of engagements. His itinerary included a public rally in Saran district and an interaction with intellectuals in the state capital, PTI reported. 

The Home Minister was accompanied by senior BJP leaders, including Union Minister and Bihar election-in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. They were received warmly by Nitish Kumar, 75, who was flanked by JD(U) working president Sanjay Jha.

This election marks the first time JD(U) has not secured the dominant share of seats within the alliance.

Despite holding 80 seats in the outgoing assembly, the BJP agreed to contest 101 seats, equal to JD(U), which has 45 MLAs, avoiding a power play in a state where the party has never claimed the chief minister’s post on its own.

The decision to maintain parity between the two main NDA allies has reportedly disappointed some BJP hardliners who had hoped the party would push to install its own Chief Minister.

Speaking to the press after the meeting, JD(U)’s Sanjay Jha said the two leaders held a detailed discussion on the party's campaign strategy. He dismissed reports of internal friction, stating, “There are no differences among the NDA partners regarding the seat-sharing arrangement. Everything is smooth within the alliance.”

In response to a query on whether he would "make" Kumar the CM again, Shah had said, "Who am I to do so? There is a procedure. The members of the legislature take the decision. Of course, we have said that the NDA is contesting the elections under leadership of Nitish and there is no shred of doubt over that".

To a pointed query as to whether the stand would be the same if the BJP outperformed the JD(U), Shah shot back: "We already have greater numbers, but still Nitish is the CM".

With PTI inputs

Published At:
