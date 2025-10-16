BJP Announces Candidates For All 101 Seats In Bihar Assembly Elections

Third and final list released; key leaders including Deputy CMs and prominent nominees named for 243-member Bihar Assembly elections.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
BJP Bihar 2025 candidates, Bihar Assembly elections 2025, BJP final list Bihar
The 243-member Bihar Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in two phases on 6 and 11 November/ | Photo: PTI; Representational image
Summary
Summary of this article

  • BJP announces candidates for all 101 seats allocated under NDA in Bihar.

  • Third list includes Bina Devi, Sangeeta Kumari, and other key nominees.

  • Bihar Assembly polls scheduled in two phases on November 6 and 11.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced its candidates for all 101 assembly constituencies allotted to it under the seat-sharing arrangement with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the upcoming Bihar elections, according to PTI.

The party released its third and final list of 18 nominees on Wednesday evening. Earlier, it had announced a second list of 12 candidates, including singer Maithili Thakur from Alinagar and former IPS officer Anand Mishra from Buxar. On Tuesday, the first list of 71 candidates included Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary from Tarapur and Vijay Kumar Sinha from Lakhisarai, along with six state ministers.

The new list also features former IPS officer Anand Mishra, who was earlier with the Jan Suraaj Party before joining the BJP. He has been fielded from the Buxar assembly constituency. With this anno - File photo; representative image
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Fields Maithili Thakur From Alinagar, Releases Second List Of 12 Candidates

BY Outlook News Desk

According to PTI, the third list includes Bina Devi, contesting from Kochadhaman, and Sangeeta Kumari from Mohania, a seat reserved for Scheduled Castes. Other candidates announced are Sanjay Pandey from Narkatiaganj, Satish Kumar Yadav from Raghopur, Bharat Bind from Bhabua, Murari Paswan from Pirpainti (SC), and Ashok Kumar Singh from Ramgarh.

BJP’s Bihar polls in-charge, Dharmendra Pradhan, had stated on Sunday that both the BJP and Janata Dal (United) would contest 101 seats each in the assembly elections, while the Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) would field candidates on 29 seats.

The 243-member Bihar Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in two phases on 6 and 11 November, with counting of votes set for 14 November, PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
