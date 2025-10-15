Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Fields Maithili Thakur From Alinagar, Releases Second List Of 12 Candidates

The new list also features former IPS officer Anand Mishra, who was earlier with the Jan Suraaj Party before joining the BJP. He has been fielded from the Buxar assembly constituency. With this anno Photo: File photo; representative image

The new list also features former IPS officer Anand Mishra, who was earlier with the Jan Suraaj Party before joining the BJP. He has been fielded from the Buxar assembly constituency. With this anno Photo: File photo; representative image