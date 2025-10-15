Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Fields Maithili Thakur From Alinagar, Releases Second List Of 12 Candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, 15 October 2025, announced its second list of 12 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections scheduled in November. The list includes two women candidates, among them folk singer Maithili Thakur, who recently joined the party. According to The Hindu, Thakur will contest from the Alinagar assembly seat in Darbhanga district.
The new list also features former IPS officer Anand Mishra, who was earlier with the Jan Suraaj Party before joining the BJP. He has been fielded from the Buxar assembly constituency. With this announcement, the BJP has declared 83 candidates out of the 101 seats allotted to it under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) seat-sharing arrangement, The Hindu reported.
Meanwhile, the Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] on the same day released its first list of 57 candidates. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is expected to begin his election campaign from 16 October.
Bihar Election 2025 BJP Candidates Full List:
The BJP’s latest list brings the total number of its announced candidates to 83, leaving 18 seats yet to be disclosed. The inclusion of public figures such as Maithili Thakur and former IPS officer Anand Mishra indicates a mix of fresh faces and administrative experience in the party’s slate for the Bihar polls.
(With inputs from The Hindu)