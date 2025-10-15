Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: JD(U) Announces 57 Candidates, Nitish Kumar Launches Campaign

Seat-sharing disputes continue within NDA as Prashant Kishor confirms he won’t contest; JSP fields 116 candidates.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bihar election JDU Candidates List JDU first list JDU bihar list JDU candidates list todat
Both RLM leader Upendra Kushwaha and HAM(S) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi are dissatisfied with seat allocations. Photo: File photo; Representative Image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • JD(U) announces 57 candidates, second list expected by 17 October.

  • Nitish Kumar to launch Bihar election campaign from Samastipur on 16 October.

  • Prashant Kishor confirms he won’t contest; JSP fields 116 candidates.

The Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) on Wednesday released the first list of 57 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar set to launch his campaign from Samastipur district on Thursday, 16 October. The party’s second and final list is expected by 17 October, according to The Hindu.

Bihar election 2025 JDU Candidates Full List

Under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) arrangement, JD(U) is contesting 101 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 101, the Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) 29, while the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAM-S) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) led by Jitan Ram Manjhi and Upendra Kushwaha respectively are allocated six seats each.

Reportedly, both RLM leader Upendra Kushwaha and HAM(S) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi are dissatisfied with seat allocations. Mr. Kushwaha is said to be upset over the Mahua seat in Vaishali district, initially promised to him but now allocated to the LJP (RV). Mr. Kushwaha, along with senior BJP leader and Union Minister of State Nityanand Rai, reportedly left for Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to resolve the alleged differences.

The Bihar polls will be held in two phases, on 6 November and 11 November, with counting scheduled for 14 November. - PTI
Prashant Kishor Says He Will Not Contest Bihar Assembly Polls, Calls It Jan Suraaj Party Decision

BY Outlook News Desk

Speaking to media on Wednesday, JD(U) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha said, “Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is a democratic leader, not autocratic, and he takes every decision after consulting all stakeholders, but the final decision he takes on his own.”

Related Content
Related Content

The poll campaign will begin in Samastipur, and Mr. Kumar may also visit Darbhanga, sources told The Hindu. He is expected to attend the nomination filing of Cabinet colleague and party MLA Vijay Kumar Choudhary in Sarairanjan constituency on 16 October.

This marks the first occasion that the two major NDA constituents in Bihar are contesting an equal number of seats. - PTI
Bihar Polls: BJP Releases First List of 71 Candidates; Drops Assembly Speaker

BY Outlook News Desk

Meanwhile, Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder and former poll strategist Prashant Kishor announced that he would not contest the Assembly elections, citing responsibilities to campaign for party candidates. Speaking to media, Mr. Kishor said, “My party colleagues have taken the decision that I should not contest the poll and I too am agreeing with them as I have a lot of responsibilities to shoulder. I have to campaign for all party candidates.”

The JSP had launched its campaign on 12 October from Raghopur, a constituency won twice consecutively by Opposition Leader in the State Assembly Tejashwi Yadav. While Mr. Kishor had considered contesting either against Mr. Yadav or from his birthplace Kargahar in Rohtas district, the party announced Bhojpuri singer-actor Ritesh Pandey as the candidate from Kargahar. Chanchal Singh, a local businessman and JSP vice-president of the youth wing, has been nominated for Raghopur, previously associated with JD(U), The Hindu reported.

Prashant Kishor - PTI
Bihar Elections: Jan Suraaj Party Releases Second List, Names Candidates For 65 Seats

BY Outlook News Desk

The JSP has announced a total of 116 candidates in two lists, with representation mainly from the Extremely Backward Class (31), Backward (21), minority (21), and general categories (14). Mr. Kishor emphasised, “Those who have as much population will get that much seat representation,” while releasing the second list in Patna.

(With inputs from The Hindu)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4: PAK Bowlers Hunt For Wickets; RSA 269 & 144/7 (50.4)

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Score Round One Day 1 Updates: Padikkal, Nair Forge Strong Stand As Karnataka Reach 151/2

  3. Japan Vs Qatar Live Cricket Score, ICC World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier Super Six: JPN Bowlers Keep QAT In Check

  4. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Depart With First Batch For India Vs Australia ODI Series – Watch

  5. Pakistan Vs South Africa 1st Test Day 4 Live Streaming, Hourly Weather Forecast: Will It Rain In Lahore Today?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  2. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  3. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  4. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  2. One Hundred Years Of...Right, Left, And The Middle

  3. Prashant Kishore Not To Take On Tejashwi In Raghopur, Jan Suraaj Party Names Another Candidate

  4. Can The RSS's Religious Reinterpretation Woo The Seven Sisters?

  5. Mahagathbandhan May Announce Seat-Sharing Arrangement For Bihar By Wednesday Morning: Cong Leader

Entertainment News

  1. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  2. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  3. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  4. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  5. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Trump To Attend Thailand-Cambodia Peace Deal Signing At ASEAN Summit

  2. Vietnamese Youth Shift Attitudes Towards China Amid Economic Ties and Social Media Influence

  3. Madagascar President Flees Amid Gen-Z Uprising

  4. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  5. China Vows to ‘Fight to the End’ as U.S. Imposes 100% Tariffs on All Chinese Goods

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, October 15, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  2. The Evolution Of RSS Publications: From Word Of Mouth To A Pan-Indian Media Presence

  3. 20 Killed, Several Injured As Bus Catches Fire In Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer

  4. De De Pyaar De 2 Trailer: Ajay Devgn Navigates Love And Complex Family Dynamics; Locks Horns With R Madhavan

  5. Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4: PAK Bowlers Hunt For Wickets; RSA 269 & 144/7 (50.4)

  6. US-India Expert Ashley Tellis Arrested For Retaining Classified Documents Amid China Links Investigation

  7. Bihar Polls: BJP Releases First List of 71 Candidates; Drops Assembly Speaker

  8. NC Versus BJP In Rajya Sabha Polls In Jammu And Kashmir