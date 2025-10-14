BJP releases first list of candidates for Bihar Assembly elections 2025.
NDA seat-sharing finalised: JD(U) and BJP to contest 101 seats each.
Smaller allies LJP (RV), HAM, and RLM get 29 and 6 seats respectively.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released the first list of 71 candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections, fielding Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary from Tarapur and Union Minister Mangal Pandey from Siwan, PTI reported. The elections are scheduled in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results expected on November 14.
According to PTI, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has finalised its seat-sharing arrangement for the 243-member assembly. Under the formula, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United (JDU) and the BJP will each contest 101 seats, leaving the remaining constituencies for smaller allies. This marks the first occasion that the two major NDA constituents in Bihar are contesting an equal number of seats.
Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha have been fielded from the Tarapur and Lakhisarai seats, respectively. Ramkripal Yadav, a former Union Minister and once a trusted aide of RJD founder Lalu Prasad Yadav, will contest from Danapur.
Interestingly, Assembly Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav’s name is missing from the list, with the party fielding Ratnesh Kushwaha from the Patna Sahib seat he has represented since 2010.
Senior BJP leader and former minister Tarkishore Prasad will contest from Katihar, Health Minister Mangal Pandey from Siwan, and Road Construction Minister Nitin Nabin from Bankipur. Another prominent name on the list is Shreyasi Singh, a Commonwealth Games gold medallist shooter, who will contest the Jamui seat she won last time.
JDU, led by Kumar who is seeking a record fifth consecutive term, agreed to the allocation of 101 constituencies, matching the BJP’s share. The BJP has gradually epanded its presence in the state, particularly following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rise to national prominence.
PTI reported that the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), led by Union Minister Chirag Paswan, will field candidates in 29 seats. Paswan had previously been accused of weakening the JDU in the last assembly elections when he revolted against the NDA.
Smaller NDA allies, including the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) led by Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha of Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha, have been allocated six seats each. PTI noted that the seat-sharing formula was agreed upon “in an amicable atmosphere” by top leaders of all NDA constituents, who had been in Delhi for discussions over the past few days.
The elections will test the NDA’s cohesion, as the alliance faces competition from opposition parties while seeking to maintain its influence in Bihar for the coming term.
