Bihar Elections 2025: Seat-Sharing Circus In Full Swing

Within the Mahagathbandhan, RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, and assorted allies, are locked in endless haggling for the 243 seats. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), having fought 144 seats in 2020 and bagged 75, now insists on contesting at least 134 this time. The Congress, which fared modestly with 19 wins out of 70 last time, is eyeing 60–65 seats, are likely to make do with 55. As of now 40 seats have been agreed upon.

The Left parties, which includes CPI-ML, CPI and CPI(M) with their relatively better strike rate, want 35 seats instead of the 29 they had previously. They had won 16 of the 29 seats in the last election.