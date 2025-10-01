Can Electoral Bargaining By Smaller NDA Allies Make The Larger Stakeholders Uneasy?

The latest flashpoint comes from within the NDA. Jitan Ram Manjhi, leader of a coalition partner and Union Minister, declared that if his party does not get 20 seats, it will contest from 100. Manjhi argues that his party, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), needs at least eight assembly seats and six per cent of the vote share to gain official recognition, and this is possible only if it contests around 20 seats. The party claims to have influence across constituencies and asserts that if it contests 100 seats on its own, it can secure 10,000-15,000 votes in each of these seats.