After Prashant Kishor's ₹200 Cr Scam Allegation, JD-U Minister Ashok Choudhary Says 'Let The People Decide Who Is Right'

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor accused JD-U minister Choudhary of acquiring property worth ₹200 crore through the Vaibhav Vikas Trust after his daughter's marriage, further demanding Choudhary's resignation

Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor
Political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor | Photo: PTI
Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor levelled allegations against JD-U minister Ashok Choudhary on Tuesday, claiming that the latter acquired property worth ₹200 crore and must resign or face court action.

Following Kishor’s allegations, Choudhary called the claims “false and baseless” on X, stating that the Jan Suraaj founder was making attempts to tarnish his “image among the people.” He added that with the elections approaching, “this battle should be fought better in the court of the people than in the court of law.”

"That which we cannot win by the strength of our arms,  

Is it right to kill it by abandoning justice and resorting to deceit?" he stated. 

Earlier, a defamation notice had been issued by Ashok Choudhary's lawyer, demanding that Kishor either present evidence to back his allegations or issue an unconditional apology within one week of receiving the notice for "causing irreparable harm and besmirching the reputation of my client."
Failing to do so, the notice warned, Choudhary would initiate appropriate criminal proceedings and file a civil suit seeking ₹100 crore in damages in Bihar.

Prashant Kishor addresses a press conference in Patna - PTI
Prashant Kishor’s Corruption Offensive: Strategy or Political Gamble in Bihar?

BY Md Asghar Khan

On Tuesday, Kishor alleged that Chaudhary acquired property worth Rs 200 crores under the Vaibhav Vikas Trust after his daughter Shambhavi's marriage to the son of Anita Kunal (a member of the trust). He demanded Chaudhary’s resignation.

“He said on camera that if even one kattha of land comes up, I will be a slave to Jan Suraaj. Now that the papers have been issued, you say that this is not your land. If it is your land, then don't be a slave to Jan Suraaj, prepare to be a slave to the people of Bihar and resign... If you don't resign, we will go to the Governor and the court. Action should be taken against him," ANI quoted Kishor.

Kishor posed questions about where the trust got Rs 100 crores, stating that from the time the trust was formed property worth Rs 10 crores was also not purchased. “In the last 1 year how property worth over Rs 100 crores were brought in Patna?" he asked.

Furthermore, he said, that trust members Jialal Arya, Anita Kunal, and mother-in-law of Chief Secretary should answer how did the trust get so much money to buy the property.

In the defamation notice against Kishor, called allegations "wild, frivolous and defamatory," ANI reported.

A Game Changer?: Prashant Kishor addressing a rally in Samastipur, Bihar, during his Jan Suraaj ‘Udghosh Yatra’ - | Photo: Ranjan Rahi
Prashant Kishore Seeks A Foothold In Bihar

BY Md Asghar Khan

The notice accused Kishor of "running a motivated campaign" against Chaudhary.

"You have caused irreparable harm and besmirched the reputation and standing of my client just to attain relevance in the state politics," the notice states.

"I call upon you to either provide proof to support your allegations or issue a written and oral unconditional apology, publicly in a press conference, for causing irreparable harm and besmirching the reputation and standing of my client, within a period of one week from the receipt of my legal notice failing which my client shall be constrained to initiate appropriate criminal proceedings and a civil suit for damages amounting to Rs 100 crore in the state of Bihar," it states further, according to ANI.

