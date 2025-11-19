Prashant Kishor Says Decision To Not Contest Bihar Polls Can Be Considered Mistake

He made the remarks in an interview after his party got zero votes in the elections.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Prashant Kishor Says Decision To Not Contest Bihar Polls Can Be Considered Mistake
Prashant Kishor | Photo: Ranjan Rahi
Summary
  • Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Wednesday claimed that his decision to not contest the Bihar elections could be considered a “mistake”.

  • He made the remarks in an interview with NDTV after his party got zero votes in the elections.

  • Kishor had on Tuesday claimed that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) would have been limited to just 25 seats had his government not given Rs 10,000 to over 60,000 beneficiaries in each constituency

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Wednesday claimed that his decision to not contest the Bihar elections could be considered a “mistake”. He further stated that he did not expect his party to get below four percent votes.

He made the remarks in an interview with NDTV after his party got zero votes in the elections. "My decision not to contest polls can be considered a mistake. We have to do a lot to achieve a satisfactory result. I had never expected that our party would get less than 4 per cent votes in the assembly polls." The former poll strategist also asserted that his effort would continue to win future elections.

"I will not back down without winning Bihar. I don't know how much time it will take," he said during the interview.

Kishor had on Tuesday claimed that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) would have been limited to just 25 seats had his government not given Rs 10,000 to over 60,000 beneficiaries in each constituency just before the assembly elections and promised Rs 2 lakh to 1.5 crore women across the state under a self-employment scheme.

Nitish Kumar's resounding 2025 victory is rooted in a political transformation two decades in the making: the rise of the empowered female voter in Bihar.
How Nitish Kumar Built the Most Powerful Women Vote Bank In Bihar

BY Md Asghar Khan

He accused the NDA government of promising Rs 40,000 crore of people's money, and rolling out a large chunk of it just ahead of the elections.

With PTI inputs

Published At:
Tags

