Jan Suraaj to ‘Seriously Review’ Poll Debacle as NDA Sweeps Bihar

Jan Suraaj admitted disappointment after early trends showed the party struggling to make an impact despite its grassroots outreach.
NDA surged ahead in 187 seats, while the INDIA bloc lagged at 49, marking a strong mandate for the BJP–JD(U) alliance.
Pavan K. Varma said the party will conduct a “serious review,” stressing that its agenda has pushed major parties to address core governance issues.
Pavan K. Varma, a spokesman for the Suraaj Party, announced on Friday that the party would conduct a "serious review" of its performance in the Bihar Assembly elections after preliminary results indicated that Prashant Kishor's group was not making much of an impression despite a grassroots campaign.
His comments were made at a time when the ruling NDA appeared to be winning the assembly elections.
The NDA was leading in 187 assembly seats, while the opposition INDIA alliance was far behind with leads in just 49, according to the most recent trends on the Election Commission's website. This indicates a significant shift in favour of the BJP-led coalition.
The JD(U) was leading the NDA with 85 seats, followed by the BJP in 76, with allies LJP (RV) (22) and HAM(S) (5) lending further strength to the front.
The RJD's 35 seats anchored the Mahagathbandhan's leads, followed by the Congress (6), CPI(ML)-Liberation (7), VIP (I), and CPI(M) (one each). The early count also included the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (1), AIMIM (2), and Bahujan Samaj Party (1).
In sharp contrast to the momentum his yatra and district-level mobilisation had created over the previous two years, EC trends revealed that Kishor's party was having difficulty registering leads anywhere.
In an interview with PTI Video, Varma stated that although Jan Suraaj entered the polls with "sincerity and conviction," it was unable to gain the trust of voters.
"We worked with full sincerity, with the belief that Bihar needs fundamental change. There was no lack of effort. But if we have not won the people’s trust, we will analyse why and reflect on it," he said.
Varma stressed that while the party had faltered at the ballot box, it had succeeded in compelling mainstream parties to acknowledge pressing governance concerns.
"One thing gives us satisfaction that the Jan Suraaj agenda of employment, migration, education and corruption-free Bihar will now be part of every party’s agenda," he said.
"I have seen many elections where results turn out differently from what was anticipated. There is no doubt Nitish ji continues to enjoy acceptance and respect in Bihar. I have worked closely with him, and we are happy that he has received the people’s mandate. We wish him well and hope he becomes the chief minister again," he said.
Asked whether the party would introspect on its dismal performance, Varma said Jan Suraaj would “review its shortcomings” even though its "vision and efforts had no flaw".
"The results are disappointing, no doubt. We will now analyse what needs to be done next," he added.
On speculation that Prashant Kishor might leave Bihar after the electoral setback, Varma dismissed the idea.
"Whether he stays or goes is his personal decision. But he cannot leave Bihar, nor can Bihar leave him. Once the complete results are out, he will share his response on the future course," he added.