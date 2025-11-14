Jan Suraaj to ‘Seriously Review’ Poll Debacle as NDA Sweeps Bihar

Pavan K. Varma, a spokesman for the Suraaj Party, announced on Friday that the party would conduct a "serious review" of its performance in the Bihar Assembly elections after preliminary results indicated that Prashant Kishor's group was not making much of an impression despite a grassroots campaign.



His comments were made at a time when the ruling NDA appeared to be winning the assembly elections.



The NDA was leading in 187 assembly seats, while the opposition INDIA alliance was far behind with leads in just 49, according to the most recent trends on the Election Commission's website. This indicates a significant shift in favour of the BJP-led coalition.