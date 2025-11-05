Jan Suraaj's KC Sinha: The Education Icon & Newcomer in Bihar Politics 

The veteran educator enters politics with a mission to reform education and governance with Jan Suraaj party

Professor K C Sinha
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Renowned author and former VC is contesting from Kumhrar seat

  • He believes that education is the foundation for solving Bihar’s social and economic challenges

  • Promises clean politics to counter muscle & money power in the BJP stronghold

Academic Krishna Chandra Sinha, known as KC Sinha is a renowned mathematician, author and educator. After serving Bihar’s academic and educational scene for over four decades, Sinha has been fielded as the candidate by strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party from Kumhrar Vidhan Sabha seat. Kumhrar is one of the strongholds of BJP and thus it is rather difficult to enter politics.

Born on December 29, 1954 in the Bhojpur district of Bihar, he faced scarcity of resources during his school and college days. This did not limit Sinha’s ambition to reach the top as he told PTI that he inherited his fighting spirit from his parents. He has written around 70 books on subjects as diverse as algebra, calculus and trigonometry, and his books have been studied in the school curriculum of Bihar over 30 year.

It is not only through writing that Sinha has devoted himself to education. He has also played an active role in various projects such as the Awasar Trust to provide free coaching to talented but poor students, who are taking the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) exams. Awarded the honor because of his service, he received such high honors as the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Shiksha Puraskar and was declared one of the Icons of Education in Bihar.

“In politics, polarisation is there on the basis of caste equation, religion. I always say that polarisation will always be there but it should be on the basis of education, health, law and order, and technology,” Sinha told Mint.

Throughout the years, Sinha has held key positions like vice-chancellor of Patna University, Nalanda Open University and Magadh University. He has had a history of leading to enhance academics and governance. “The only solution to all problems is education, quality education. If students of Bihar get quality education, they can go into different fields and excel and bring development in our state,” he said.

Sinha presents his candidature as an opportunity to create a difference in Bihar not only in academia but also in development of the society. Sinha is almost certain that reform in education is the solution to the various issues pertaining to Bihar. “It is only education that can pay off all the issues and proper education. At least when well-educated Bihar students enter other disciplines, they would be able to perform and make it and bring about development in our state.”

Sinha espouses clean politics that works against the muscle and money power that is the order of the day within Bihar.  “Our party, too, has its ‘bahubalis’ (strongmen) — in academics, medicine, law and public service. We will counter their (political rivals) muscle and money power with our mind through clean and good politics,” he Hindustan Times.

At 74 years, as a newcomer to electoral campaigns with no prior experience in the BJP stronghold, Sinha has an uphill battle to fight. “In maths, we need a theoretical solution, but in politics we need practical solution,” Sinha told Hindustan Times.

