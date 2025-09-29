Political strategist Prashant Kishor made several allegations against Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi, also known as Samrat Choudhary, in a press conference on Monday.
Political strategist Prashant Kishor launched fresh attacks on Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary. Addressing a press conference in Patna, Kishor alleged that Choudhary was shown leniency in the 1995 Tarapur massacre case by being declared a minor, while records in his 2020 election affidavit reflected a different age. He further claimed that fabricated prison documents were used to pave the way for Choudhary to the position of Deputy Chief Minister.
Kishor also raised questions about Choudhary’s alleged links to the 1999 Shilpi Jain case, asking whether he had ever been named in the chargesheet. He went on to assert that Choudhary managed to avoid standing trial in a separate murder case by taking refuge under the pretext of being underage.
Kishor has repeatedly targeted Choudhary, accusing him of using forged certificates and being complicit in murder. In recent months, the Jan Suraaj chief has also made allegations against several BJP and JD(U) leaders.
He began with Health Minister and BJP leader Mangal Pandey, claiming that between 2019 and 2020, Rs 2.12 crore was deposited in a bank account under Pandey’s wife’s name, with no clarity on the source. Kishor also alleged irregularities in hospital and ambulance-related contracts.
BJP MP Dilip Jaiswal was accused of giving Rs 25 lakh to Pandey’s father, allegedly used to buy a flat, and of being linked to health department deals. More recently, in a TV interview, Kishor accused JD(U) minister Ashok Choudhary of amassing over Rs 200 crore in benami assets.
Kishor’s strategy emerges through these revelations: rather than simply making accusations, he aims to convince the public that Bihar’s political order is mired in corruption and hypocrisy. With the past marked by “jungle raj,” he now casts himself as the honest alternative.
Kishor is shifting from election strategist to aspiring political leader. Unlike other parties focused on promises, he claims to expose corruption with evidence.
But what political mileage can Kishor and his party gain from these exposés? Pushpendra, a former professor of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, believes Kishor is indeed emerging as a factor in Bihar politics, something that many dismissed earlier. He tells Outlook, “Until now, Kishor mostly attacked Lalu, jungle raj, Congress, and Nitish Kumar, which is why he was often called the BJP’s B-team. Now his challenge is to rise above that tag. It is important for him to attack BJP leaders too, to show he is independent and uncompromising on corruption.”
Pushpendra adds that Kishor is playing for the long term. While he may not form a government this election, he could still make a significant mark.
Kishor has long been accused of helping the BJP by hurting the Mahagathbandhan. Now, his recent allegations against BJP ministers have sparked a fresh debate.
BJP spokesperson Neeraj Kumar calls Kishor’s accusations baseless, asserting that courts cleared Samrat Choudhary, and questions Kishor’s financial transparency.
At the same press conference, Kishor disclosed part of his finances: over the past three years, he earned Rs 241 crore from business consulting and donated nearly Rs 99 crore to his organisation, Jan Suraaj.
Jan Suraaj state general secretary Sarwar Ali welcomed the disclosure, saying Prashant ji has fully accounted for his funds. He emphasised that the main issue is ongoing corruption, contrasting Lalu’s past rule with that of the current NDA leaders. Sarwar Ali stated that Prashant ji is exposing this with evidence and questioned why Nitish Kumar, who previously demanded resignations over such allegations, remains silent on Ashok Choudhary and Samrat Choudhary.
Ali suggested more revelations are forthcoming against ministers from JD(U) and the BJP.
Despite accusations of favouring the BJP for not criticising leaders like Giriraj Singh, Kishor is said by analyst Mahendra Suman to have the backing of the BJP. Suman argues Kishor's rise could erode JD(U) and RJD support, benefiting the BJP.
He explains: “Kishor’s main attacks have been on Lalu and Nitish. Recently, he targeted BJP leaders too, but Mangal Pandey is at the end of his career, Dilip Jaiswal is marginal, and Samrat Choudhary is not considered a core BJP man. The bigger question is, why does he not take on leaders like Giriraj Singh?”
Regardless, Kishor’s political aggression keeps him in the spotlight. Whether strategy or opportunism, his issues remain unavoidable. His attacks are expanding in scope, and his presence in Bihar’s political battlefield is increasingly hard to dismiss.