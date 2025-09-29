But what political mileage can Kishor and his party gain from these exposés? Pushpendra, a former professor of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, believes Kishor is indeed emerging as a factor in Bihar politics, something that many dismissed earlier. He tells Outlook, “Until now, Kishor mostly attacked Lalu, jungle raj, Congress, and Nitish Kumar, which is why he was often called the BJP’s B-team. Now his challenge is to rise above that tag. It is important for him to attack BJP leaders too, to show he is independent and uncompromising on corruption.”