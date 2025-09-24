Kharge Criticises BJP, Nitish Kumar Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accuses BJP of sidelining Nitish Kumar and highlights governance issues in Bihar.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, BJP, Nitish Kumar, Bihar Assembly elections 2025
Focusing on electoral concerns, Kharge questioned the fairness of the Election Commission and criticised the Special Intensive Revision in Bihar. Photo: File photo
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mallikarjun Kharge accuses BJP of sidelining Nitish Kumar ahead of Bihar Assembly elections.

  • Kharge highlights issues like vote chori, economic slowdown, and unemployment in Bihar.

  • Congress pledges to provide employment, education, health, and social justice in Bihar.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday criticised the BJP for allegedly sidelining Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, calling him a “liability”, and said the upcoming Assembly elections would signal the beginning of the end of the Modi government’s “corrupt rule” at the Centre, according to PTI.

Speaking at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, Kharge launched an attack on the BJP, highlighting issues such as “vote chori”, economic slowdown, unemployment, social polarisation, and the weakening of autonomous constitutional institutions. He also referenced international concerns, taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by stating that diplomatic failures had created challenges for India globally. “The very friends whom the prime minister boasts about as 'my friends' are today putting India in numerous troubles,” Kharge said.

Focusing on electoral concerns, Kharge questioned the fairness of the Election Commission and criticised the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. “Vote theft means theft of rations, pensions, medicine, children’s scholarships, and exam fees belonging to Dalits, tribals, backward classes, extremely backward classes, minorities, the weak, and the poor,” he said, reported PTI.

Kharge highlighted the Congress’ Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar, saying it had raised awareness and garnered public support for Rahul Gandhi. He also alleged that the country faced economic stagnation, unemployment, and flawed policies, citing unfulfilled promises of two crore jobs, demonetisation, and GST reforms. “After eight years, the prime minister realised his mistake. Now, the same reforms have been introduced in GST that the Congress party had been demanding from day one,” he added, PTI reported.

On trade and economic policies, Kharge criticised Modi’s approach to China, claiming that imports from the country had doubled in the past five years, while domestic industries were neglected.

Turning to Bihar specifically, Kharge said the NDA government, formed with BJP support in January 2024, had failed to deliver development. He cited unemployment above 15 per cent, youth protests over recruitment scams, and poor flood management in Kosi and Gandak river areas as evidence of governance failures. He also noted that promises to revive Bihar’s sugar industry remained unfulfilled after a decade.

Kharge claimed internal differences within the NDA were visible, and that Nitish Kumar had been “mentally retired” by the BJP. He said the 2025 Assembly elections would be significant not only for Bihar but also for the broader political landscape, signalling the end of the Modi government’s tenure.

Addressing caste-related issues, Kharge noted that 80 per cent of Bihar’s population belongs to OBC, EBC, and SC/ST categories, and called for transparency in caste census and reservation policies. He questioned why the Prime Minister had not secured constitutional protection for the 65 per cent reservation in Bihar, citing historical precedents in Tamil Nadu, reported PTI.

Kharge also criticised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for opposing reservations and restricting caste-based rallies, and raised concerns over rising crime and a shortage of teachers in Bihar.

“The Congress, along with its alliance partners, will provide employment, education, health, social justice, and good governance to the people of Bihar. The people of Bihar have long dreamed of a 'golden Bihar', and together we will make it a reality,” Kharge said, PTI reported.

The CWC meeting was attended by senior Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, treasurer Ajay Maken, general secretaries KC Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, Sachin Pilot, and Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Kumar. Assembly elections in the state are expected in November.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
Tags

