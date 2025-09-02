PM Modi condemns abuses hurled at his mother during Congress-RJD rally in Darbhanga.
Modi asserts the incident insults all mothers, sisters, and daughters of Bihar.
Launches Bihar Rajya Jeevika Nidhi Saakh Sahkari Sangh Limited with Rs 105 crore for women’s SHG empowerment.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed deep pain over abuses reportedly hurled at his mother during the Congress’ recently concluded ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Darbhanga, Bihar, on Saturday, asserting that while he may forgive the opposition, the people of Bihar would not.
Addressing a gathering in Delhi while virtually inaugurating a cooperative initiative for women associated with self-help groups (SHGs) in Bihar, Modi said, “Hurling abuses at my mother is nothing for those who insult ‘Mother India’. Such people must be punished. My mother had nothing to do with politics, so what was her fault; why was she abused?”
He also criticised the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), an alliance partner of the Congress, alleging that the party sought to take revenge on women because it lost power in Bihar due to them. “People who hurl abuses at mothers have the mindset that women are weak. Hurling abuses at my mother was an insult to the daughters and sisters of Bihar,” the Prime Minister said.
Modi added, “They think the country, Bihar, is owned by their families, power belongs to them, but you made a poor mother's son a 'pradhan sevak’.” He further said, “Country chose son of a poor mother to serve them and Congress can't tolerate backward classes to flourish,” according to PTI.
The remarks follow the circulation of a purported video showing an unidentified person using a Hindi expletive against Modi from a dais during the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Darbhanga town. The event saw Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav travel from Darbhanga to Muzaffarpur on motorcycles. The BJP has criticised the Congress heavily over the incident, PTI reported.
Modi further said, “‘Apne Sukhal Pakal Khake, Rakhli Sabke Bharam Bachake, Unkan Roya Jo Dukhai, Ta Bhalai Na Hoi’… For our government, a mother’s dignity and self-respect are a priority. Mother is our world. I never imagined what happened a few days ago. These abuses are not just an insult to my mother. This is an insult to all the mothers, sisters and daughters of the country.”
The Prime Minister highlighted that Bihar’s NDA government, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has consistently worked towards the empowerment of women. He virtually launched the cooperative, ‘Bihar Rajya Jeevika Nidhi Saakh Sahkari Sangh Limited’, designed to provide easy access to funds at affordable interest rates for women associated with SHGs in the state.
Transferring Rs 105 crore to the new cooperative’s bank account, Modi said the institution would support rural women in developing entrepreneurship skills, PTI reported.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, a key ally of the BJP ahead of the state assembly polls, has also condemned the incident.
Last week, BJP and Congress workers clashed in Patna after the saffron party held a protest over the alleged abuses.
(With inputs from PTI)