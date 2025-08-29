BJP, Congress Clash Over Abuses At PM Modi; Congress Claims BJP ‘Planted Agent’

Darbhanga incident leads to arrest of accused, BJP demands apology; Congress alleges attack on party office in Patna as political tensions escalate ahead of elections

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Congress BJP row, PM Modi abuse Bihar, Rahul Gandhi Voter Adhikar Yatra, Pawan Khera BJP agent claim
Rahul Gandhi claimed that Adani investigation is stopping the PM to stand up to Trump. Photo: PTI
info_icon

Congress on Friday accused the BJP of “planting an agent” in the controversy over alleged abuses hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during Rahul Gandhi’s 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, according to NDTV.

Amid the row, Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanded that Rahul Gandhi apologise for the incident, even as Bihar Police arrested the accused earlier on Friday.

“Rahul Gandhi should apologise for abuses hurled at the prime minister, his late mother,” Shah said in Guwahati, adding that the Congress leader’s politics “touched the lowest level with his 'Ghuspetiya Bachao Yatra' in Bihar.”

The controversy escalated after a purported video from Darbhanga town showed an unidentified person using a Hindi expletive against Modi from a dais during the yatra. Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Vadra, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had departed for Muzaffarpur on motorcycles on Wednesday. The accused, Mohammad Rizvi alias Raza (20), was arrested from Singhwara locality of Darbhanga town, and a case was registered based on a complaint by BJP’s Darbhanga district president Aditya Narayan Choudhary.

Shah criticised the yatra, saying, “The Ghuspetiya Bachao Yatra is to protect the Congress’s vote bank, but in any democracy, election is its soul. How can a nation be safe if infiltrators are allowed to pollute the system?” He added, “The Congress’ politics is negative... It has crossed all limits with the abuse of the PM and his late mother from the platform of its yatra in Bihar,” asserting that Modi is feted globally: “No amount of abuse can stop the lotus from blooming.”

Related Content
Related Content

Political reactions

Congress leader Pawan Khera commented on the viral video of the alleged derogatory remark against Prime Minister Modi at a Mahagathbandhan event in Darbhanga, saying, “This remark has been made by their (BJP's) own agent. They just want to create an issue so that they can divert attention from our Yatra. Their theft has been caught, so these people are frustrated. Find out who that person is who was arrested, whose man he is... The public is watching everything, and the entire country is watching the BJP's goondaism...”

Senior BJP leader Nalin Kohli said, “Congress party itself doesn't seem to have come out strongly against the usage of this kind of language.”

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati also expressed concern over the “declining level of politics” in the country, blaming self-interest of political parties and urging adherence to constitutional principles. She condemned “derogatory, indecent and unparliamentary” remarks against high office holders, saying such comments tarnish the country’s image.

Rahul Gandhi responded on Twitter, with a veiled dig, saying, “Truth and non-violence prevail, untruth and violence cannot stand before them. Beat and break, as much as you want to beat and break – we will continue to protect truth and the constitution.” Gandhi also asserted that the Congress will continue to protect truth and the Constitution, posting in Hindi: “Falsehood and violence cannot stand before truth and non-violence. Beat and break as much as you want — we will continue to protect truth and the Constitution. Satyameva Jayate.”

Clashes Erupt Between BJP and Congress Workers in Patna Over Rahul Gandhi Yatra Row

Workers of the BJP and Congress clashed in Patna on Friday during a BJP protest against alleged abusive remarks targeting Prime Minister Modi's late mother during Rahul Gandhi’s 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'. BJP leaders, including Nitin Nabin, Sanjay Saraogi, and MLA Sanjiv Chaurasia, marched to the state Congress headquarters at Sadaqat Ashram, raising slogans against the Darbhanga incident.

The gates were locked from inside by Congress workers, who pelted stones at BJP cadres. In response, BJP workers beat photographs of Gandhi, vandalised nearby vehicles, and hurled party flags. Police intervened to bring the situation under control, persuading BJP workers to retreat. Superintendent of Police, Patna (Central) Diksha told PTI, “It was a minor clash, and we have received complaints of injuries sustained by people from both sides. The entire matter will be investigated and further action will be taken accordingly.”

Meanwhile, a group of Congress workers staged a dharna outside the gates, protesting what they called BJP “hooliganism.” Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal accused the BJP of “attacking” and “vandalising” the Sadaqat Ashram headquarters of the grand old party. “Baffled by the soaring popularity of the Voter Adhikar Yatra and the groundswell of public sentiment against them, the BJP has once again unleashed its hooligans to intimidate and scare us,” Venugopal said in a post on X.

He added, “The attack on our Bihar PCC Office Sadaqat Ashram in Patna, led by a sitting cabinet minister and other BJP leaders, is an act of cowardice and will not deter us from continuing to expose the massive Vote Chori being carried out in the name of SIR. Attacking a party office is the worst form of political hooliganism and can never be pardoned. Such violence has no place in a democracy, and the BJP’s vandalism of this scale exposes its true character. This must be condemned and protested against by all those who believe in democracy, and we call upon every citizen to rise in united protest against this brazen act.”

The Bihar Police must take strict and exemplary action against the perpetrators of this crime and arrest the ministers and leaders who led this “hooliganism,” Venugopal added.

The row erupted after a purported video showed a person using a Hindi expletive against Modi from a dais during the yatra in Darbhanga town, from where Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra, and Tejashwi Yadav had left for Muzaffarpur on motorcycles on Wednesday.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Why Roger Binny Stepped Down As BCCI President? Rajeev Shukla Takes Over As Acting Chief - Report

  2. Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI - Live Cricket Score: Brendan Taylor Returns As ZIM Bowl First

  3. 'Richest Board Can't Stream Matches': Fans Vent Ire At BCCI As It Fails To Provide Duleep Trophy Live Streaming

  4. RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Lights Up Duleep Trophy With Explosive 125 Featuring 21 Fours

  5. Mark Wood Targets Ashes Comeback: 'The Injury Is All Right'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alexander Zverev Through To US Open Third Round

  2. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Alexei Popyrin To Reach Round 3

  3. US Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Cruises To Third Round

  4. US Open: Coco Gauff Cries Fights Tears To Reach Round 3

  5. US Open 2025: Swiatek Sweats But Advances To Third Round

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

  3. BWF World Championships 2025: PV Sindhu Stuns World No 2; Dhruv-Tanisha, Satwik-Chirag Enter QFs

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025 Round Of 16: SatChi Beat Chinese Duo 2-1

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang, BWF World C'ships: Indian Shuttler Enters Paris Quarter-Final With Ease

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Rajasthan Gives Detailed Guidelines On Stray Dog Management After SC’s August 11 Order

  2. Bihar Voter List Revision: 1.95 Lakh Applications, 25,000 Disposed So Far

  3. Could Trump’s Tariffs Rekindle Friendship Between Russia, India, And China?

  4. Reconfiguring Public Space With Art: Him Chatterjee Turns Dwarka Tunnel Into Indian Cultural Showcase

  5. Himachal Pradesh Flood: Beas River Overflow Washes Away Parts of Iconic Old Manali

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  2. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  3. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  4. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  5. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

World News

  1. Pope Leo Appeals To End The Conflict In 'The Holy Land', Calls For A Permanent Ceasefire

  2. OpenAI To Introduce Safeguards In ChatGPT After Teen Suicide Lawsuit

  3. Historic Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara Submerged As Ravi River Floods Corridor

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

Latest Stories

  1. Bugonia Trailer: Emma Stone Sports Striking Bald Look In Yorgos Lanthimos' Sci-Fi Dark Comedy

  2. Uttarakhand Cloudburst Wreaks Havoc: Fresh Disasters Strike Chamoli and Rudraprayag Districts

  3. Jairam Ramesh Hits Out At PM Modi For China, Japan Trip; Says He Abandoned Manipur

  4. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Teaser: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Is About 'Four People, Two Heartbreakers And One Wedding'

  5. Europe Announces Snapback Sanctions On Iran Amid Nuclear Standoff

  6. Rain Triggers Disruption on Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line

  7. Param Sundari X Review: Is Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra's Film Worth Watching? Check Out What Netizens Are Saying

  8. PM Modi Arrives In Japan For A Two-Day Visit