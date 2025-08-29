Congress on Friday accused the BJP of “planting an agent” in the controversy over alleged abuses hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during Rahul Gandhi’s 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, according to NDTV.
Amid the row, Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanded that Rahul Gandhi apologise for the incident, even as Bihar Police arrested the accused earlier on Friday.
“Rahul Gandhi should apologise for abuses hurled at the prime minister, his late mother,” Shah said in Guwahati, adding that the Congress leader’s politics “touched the lowest level with his 'Ghuspetiya Bachao Yatra' in Bihar.”
The controversy escalated after a purported video from Darbhanga town showed an unidentified person using a Hindi expletive against Modi from a dais during the yatra. Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Vadra, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had departed for Muzaffarpur on motorcycles on Wednesday. The accused, Mohammad Rizvi alias Raza (20), was arrested from Singhwara locality of Darbhanga town, and a case was registered based on a complaint by BJP’s Darbhanga district president Aditya Narayan Choudhary.
Shah criticised the yatra, saying, “The Ghuspetiya Bachao Yatra is to protect the Congress’s vote bank, but in any democracy, election is its soul. How can a nation be safe if infiltrators are allowed to pollute the system?” He added, “The Congress’ politics is negative... It has crossed all limits with the abuse of the PM and his late mother from the platform of its yatra in Bihar,” asserting that Modi is feted globally: “No amount of abuse can stop the lotus from blooming.”
Political reactions
Congress leader Pawan Khera commented on the viral video of the alleged derogatory remark against Prime Minister Modi at a Mahagathbandhan event in Darbhanga, saying, “This remark has been made by their (BJP's) own agent. They just want to create an issue so that they can divert attention from our Yatra. Their theft has been caught, so these people are frustrated. Find out who that person is who was arrested, whose man he is... The public is watching everything, and the entire country is watching the BJP's goondaism...”
Senior BJP leader Nalin Kohli said, “Congress party itself doesn't seem to have come out strongly against the usage of this kind of language.”
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati also expressed concern over the “declining level of politics” in the country, blaming self-interest of political parties and urging adherence to constitutional principles. She condemned “derogatory, indecent and unparliamentary” remarks against high office holders, saying such comments tarnish the country’s image.
Rahul Gandhi responded on Twitter, with a veiled dig, saying, “Truth and non-violence prevail, untruth and violence cannot stand before them. Beat and break, as much as you want to beat and break – we will continue to protect truth and the constitution.” Gandhi also asserted that the Congress will continue to protect truth and the Constitution, posting in Hindi: “Falsehood and violence cannot stand before truth and non-violence. Beat and break as much as you want — we will continue to protect truth and the Constitution. Satyameva Jayate.”
Clashes Erupt Between BJP and Congress Workers in Patna Over Rahul Gandhi Yatra Row
Workers of the BJP and Congress clashed in Patna on Friday during a BJP protest against alleged abusive remarks targeting Prime Minister Modi's late mother during Rahul Gandhi’s 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'. BJP leaders, including Nitin Nabin, Sanjay Saraogi, and MLA Sanjiv Chaurasia, marched to the state Congress headquarters at Sadaqat Ashram, raising slogans against the Darbhanga incident.
The gates were locked from inside by Congress workers, who pelted stones at BJP cadres. In response, BJP workers beat photographs of Gandhi, vandalised nearby vehicles, and hurled party flags. Police intervened to bring the situation under control, persuading BJP workers to retreat. Superintendent of Police, Patna (Central) Diksha told PTI, “It was a minor clash, and we have received complaints of injuries sustained by people from both sides. The entire matter will be investigated and further action will be taken accordingly.”
Meanwhile, a group of Congress workers staged a dharna outside the gates, protesting what they called BJP “hooliganism.” Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal accused the BJP of “attacking” and “vandalising” the Sadaqat Ashram headquarters of the grand old party. “Baffled by the soaring popularity of the Voter Adhikar Yatra and the groundswell of public sentiment against them, the BJP has once again unleashed its hooligans to intimidate and scare us,” Venugopal said in a post on X.
He added, “The attack on our Bihar PCC Office Sadaqat Ashram in Patna, led by a sitting cabinet minister and other BJP leaders, is an act of cowardice and will not deter us from continuing to expose the massive Vote Chori being carried out in the name of SIR. Attacking a party office is the worst form of political hooliganism and can never be pardoned. Such violence has no place in a democracy, and the BJP’s vandalism of this scale exposes its true character. This must be condemned and protested against by all those who believe in democracy, and we call upon every citizen to rise in united protest against this brazen act.”
The Bihar Police must take strict and exemplary action against the perpetrators of this crime and arrest the ministers and leaders who led this “hooliganism,” Venugopal added.
The row erupted after a purported video showed a person using a Hindi expletive against Modi from a dais during the yatra in Darbhanga town, from where Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra, and Tejashwi Yadav had left for Muzaffarpur on motorcycles on Wednesday.
(With inputs from PTI)