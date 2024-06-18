'Next Brother-In-Law Robert Vadra..': BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi For Fielding Priyanka From Wayanad; Terms Congress 'Family Company'

Taking it to X, BJP's Kerala unit chief K Surendran wrote, "Mr Rahul Gandhi claimed that Wayand is his family. Now he has decided the candidature of his own sister Priyanka Gandhi to the upcoming by-election in Wayanad. Hope that Mr Rahul will field his brother-in-law Robert Vadra in the Palakkad by-election. Now the people clearly understand 'Rahul's family sentiments'. It's once again proven beyond doubt that the Congress is the only tool for the so-called Nehru-Gandhi family to serve their family's interest. Pathetic."