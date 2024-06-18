'Next Brother-In-Law Robert Vadra..': BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi For Fielding Priyanka From Wayanad; Terms Congress 'Family Company'

Taking a fresh jibe at its arch-rival Congress over the latter's decision to field Priyanka Gandhi from Wayanad, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday said the grand old party may now consider her husband, Robert Vadra, in the upcoming Palakkad Assembly bypoll.
The Congress on Monday announced that party leader Rahul Gandhi would pick he Rae bareli Lok Sabha seat to continue as Member of Parliament and would vacate the Wayanad seat. Moreover, it was also announced that his sister Priyanka Gandhi would now make her poll debut by contesting the Wayanad bypolls.
Taking it to X, BJP's Kerala unit chief K Surendran wrote, "Mr Rahul Gandhi claimed that Wayand is his family. Now he has decided the candidature of his own sister Priyanka Gandhi to the upcoming by-election in Wayanad. Hope that Mr Rahul will field his brother-in-law Robert Vadra in the Palakkad by-election. Now the people clearly understand 'Rahul's family sentiments'. It's once again proven beyond doubt that the Congress is the only tool for the so-called Nehru-Gandhi family to serve their family's interest. Pathetic."
Responding to BJP's criticism, Priyanka Gandhi's husband, Robert Vadra, said, "They're (BJP) worried, troubled. They're huddling together to understand what next we can do. Priyanka will be raising the issues. She gave the slogan - Ladki hoon lad sakti hoon. She fought for women for long. Voices of women will be raised. BJP should look at their history. They can't talk about Parivarvaad. People don't want to hear them anymore. We will fight them and ensure a secular government."
BJP slams Congress over 'dynastic politics'
Strongly criticising Congress' decision to field Priyanka, BJP termed the move as a clear example of dynastic politics. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala stated, "It proves that the Congress is not a party but a family company."
Besides Poonawala, Union Minister and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar also accused the Congress over allegedly betraying the public of Wayanad.
"There is shamelessness and there is Cong type of shamelessness - imposing one member after another of their dynasty on voters of Wayanad - after shamelessly hiding the fact that Rahul was contesting from another constituency," he said.