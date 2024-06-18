National

'Next Brother-In-Law Robert Vadra..': BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi For Fielding Priyanka From Wayanad; Terms Congress 'Family Company'

The Congress on Monday announced that party leader Rahul Gandhi would pick he Rae bareli Lok Sabha seat to continue as Member of Parliament and would vacate the Wayanad seat. Moreover, it was also announced that his sister Priyanka Gandhi would now make her poll debut by contesting the Wayanad bypolls.

PTI
Congress MP Rahul gandhi with sister Priyanka Gandhi | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Taking a fresh jibe at its arch-rival Congress over the latter's decision to field Priyanka Gandhi from Wayanad, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday said the grand old party may now consider her husband, Robert Vadra, in the upcoming Palakkad Assembly bypoll.

The Congress on Monday announced that party leader Rahul Gandhi would pick he Rae bareli Lok Sabha seat to continue as Member of Parliament and would vacate the Wayanad seat. Moreover, it was also announced that his sister Priyanka Gandhi would now make her poll debut by contesting the Wayanad bypolls.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with sister Priyanka Gandhi | - PTI
Rahul Gandhi Picks Raebareli, Priyanka Gandhi To Contest From Wayanad: Congress Chief Kharge

BY Outlook Web Desk

Taking it to X, BJP's Kerala unit chief K Surendran wrote, "Mr Rahul Gandhi claimed that Wayand is his family. Now he has decided the candidature of his own sister Priyanka Gandhi to the upcoming by-election in Wayanad. Hope that Mr Rahul will field his brother-in-law Robert Vadra in the Palakkad by-election. Now the people clearly understand 'Rahul's family sentiments'. It's once again proven beyond doubt that the Congress is the only tool for the so-called Nehru-Gandhi family to serve their family's interest. Pathetic."

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi | - PTI
'Will Struggle To Survive','Great Discontent': Cong MP Rahul Gandhi's Big Claims On Modi 3.0

BY Outlook Web Desk

Responding to BJP's criticism, Priyanka Gandhi's husband, Robert Vadra, said, "They're (BJP) worried, troubled. They're huddling together to understand what next we can do. Priyanka will be raising the issues. She gave the slogan - Ladki hoon lad sakti hoon. She fought for women for long. Voices of women will be raised. BJP should look at their history. They can't talk about Parivarvaad. People don't want to hear them anymore. We will fight them and ensure a secular government."

Rahul Gandhi with sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. - PTI
'Proud To Be Your Sister': Priyanka Gandhi's Emotional Post For Brother Rahul After Election Results

BY Outlook Web Desk

BJP slams Congress over 'dynastic politics'

Strongly criticising Congress' decision to field Priyanka, BJP termed the move as a clear example of dynastic politics. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala stated, "It proves that the Congress is not a party but a family company."

Besides Poonawala, Union Minister and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar also accused the Congress over allegedly betraying the public of Wayanad.

"There is shamelessness and there is Cong type of shamelessness - imposing one member after another of their dynasty on voters of Wayanad - after shamelessly hiding the fact that Rahul was contesting from another constituency," he said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 18: PM Modi Offers Prayers At Kashi Temple; Joint Search Operation In J&K's Poonch
  2. Maharashtra: Congress Worker Washes State Chief Nana Patole's Feet, Video Goes Viral|On Cam
  3. 'Modi Ji Will Not Be Intimidated': Taiwan's Response To China's Outrage Over Its Relations With India
  4. 41 Airports Across India Get Hoax Bomb Threat On Email
  5. NEET Exam Controversy: How is It Going to impact students?
Entertainment News
  1. Jr NTR And Janhvi Kapoor Shoot For 'Devara: Part 1’ Song In Thailand
  2. Gurmeet Choudhary Recounts How He Worked 'Extremely Hard' For His 'Commander Karan Saxena' Physique
  3. Ian McKellen Lands In Hospital After Falling Off Stage During Performance
  4. Bhaweeka Chaudhary Took Inspiration From Jennifer Winget For Her Role In 'Badall Pe Paon Hai'
  5. ‘Love Never Dies’: Martina Lechner And Patrick Stanke Leave You Mesmerised With Their Rehearsal Performance – View Pics
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News Live: Ronaldo's Portugal To Begin Euro 2024 Campaign; Neeraj Chopra To Be In Action
  2. United States Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup Super 8: What's Antigua’s Weather Forecast?
  3. India's Tour Of Zimbabwe: These IPL 2024 Stars In Line To Earn Maiden Call-Ups
  4. Gautam Gambhir Effect? Shreyas Iyer Set To Return For Sri Lanka ODIs In July-August: Report
  5. United States Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup Super 8: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
World News
  1. 'Modi Ji Will Not Be Intimidated': Taiwan's Response To China's Outrage Over Its Relations With India
  2. Diet Trends In US: Who’s Eating Healthier And Who Isn’t?
  3. Modern Family Cast Reunites For WhatsApp Commercial: Phil, Claire, Cam, And Mitchell Return To The Dunphy Household!
  4. Does Your In-Flight Meal Taste And Smell Different? Here’s Why
  5. Take This Unique Cruise Along The East River To Experience The Forgotten History Of NYC’s Abandoned Islands
Latest Stories
  1. Odisha: Section 144 In Balasore, CM Majhi Takes Stock As Communal Clash Erupt Amid Claims Of 'Cow Slaughter'
  2. Flaunting Success On First Date Leaves Good Impression As Americans Favor Hypergamy In Modern Dating
  3. Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 2nd ODI: Kavisha Dilhari Stars As SL-W Beat WI-W By 5 Wickets, Clinch Series
  4. Before Arundhati Roy, These Writers, Human Rights Activists & Journalists Were Slapped With UAPA
  5. Vijay Mallya's Son Siddharth To Marry Girlfriend Jasmine This Week; Check Out Pics From Wedding Festivities
  6. Delhi Double Whammy: National Capital Grapples With Acute Water Crisis Amid Extreme Heatwave| Top Points
  7. Breaking News June 18: PM Modi Offers Prayers At Kashi Temple; Joint Search Operation In J&K's Poonch
  8. Today World Sports News Live: Ronaldo's Portugal To Begin Euro 2024 Campaign; Neeraj Chopra To Be In Action