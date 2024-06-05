'Proud To Be Your Sister': Priyanka Gandhi's Emotional Post For Brother Rahul After Election Results

Day after the INDIA bloc bagged over 200 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra penned an emotional post for her brother Rahul Gandhi, appreciating his truth and conviction in the electoral battleground.
Taking to X, she posted, "You kept standing, no matter what they said and did to you…you never backed down whatever the odds, never stopped believing however much they doubted your conviction, you never stopped fighting for the truth despite the overwhelming propaganda of lies they spread, and you never allowed anger and hatred to overcome you, even when they gifted it to you every day."
She appreciated how Rahul "fought with love, truth and kindness" in his heart.
"Those who could not see you, see you now, but some of us have always seen and known you to be the bravest of all," she added.
"@RahulGandhi, I am proud to be your sister," Priyanka said.
Rahul Gandhi won both the seats that he contested from -- Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli and Kerala's Wayanad -- and with a margin of over 3 lakh votes.
"I have won from Rae Bareli and Wayanad and I thank the voters. I need to decide which seat I will retain. I haven't decided yet," Rahul said during a press conference on Tuesday evening.
As per the Election Commission, the Congress party bagged 99 seats, which is a major jump from its performance in the 2019 general elections, where it won 52 seats.
Notably, the INDIA bloc defied all the exit poll projections and reached a stellar count of 232 seats in the 2024 general elections, leading to BJP falling short of the majority mark of 272.
However, the Modi government is set for a third term at the Centre, with the 242 seats in the BJP's kitty and support from its allies, a major role which lies with TDP's Chandrababu Naidu and JD(U) partner Nitish Kumar.
During the press conference last evening, Rahul also appreciated his sister and said, "In Uttar Pradesh, my sister Priyanka had a big role."
Priyanka had led the grand old party's campaign from its bastion seats of Uttar Pradesh, Amethi and Raebareli.
Congress' Kishori Lal Sharma defeated BJP candidate and Union Minister Smriti Irani in Amethi with a margin of over 1 lakh votes.
It is noteworthy that several Congress leaders hailed Rahul Gandhi's efforts during the campaigns and preparation for the Lok Sabha polls and appreciated his leadership.
Congress Jharkhand President Rajesh Thakur said, "We have been able to gather the agitation of the people. Rahul Gandhi did Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra, listened to the problems of the people, and created a manifesto based on that. The people have shown faith in it."
Congress national general secretary KC Venugopal also expressed thankfulness towards 'leader' Rahul Gandhi and "fought against these fascist forces".
"Everything will be discussed in tomorrow's meeting (of the INDIA alliance)... All the alliance partners have done well. Raebareli and Amethi, we have won both. The candidate herself from Amethi abused KL Sharma and called him the PA of Rahul Gandhi, but he defeated her," Venugopal added.
