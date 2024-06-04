Raebareli, Amethi Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi Leading, Smriti Irani Trails

Raebareli and Amethi Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh are witnessing high-stakes battle for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the INDIA bloc, with both fielding their top leaders to take on each other.
Congress's Rahul Gandhi is in the fray in family bastion Raebareli, while BJP's Smriti Irani is seeking re-election from Amethi, where she defeated Rahul Gandhi in 2019. Raebareli Lok Sabha constituency is currently represented by the Indian National Congress's Sonia Gandhi, who is a prominent leader in the party.
Raebareli constituency is made up of five assembly constituency segments. These assemblies are in Bachhrawan, Harchandpur, Raebareli, Sareni, and Unchahar.
Raebareli Lok Sabha Election Result LIVE
Rahul Gandhi leading in early trends.
Voting for Raebareli Lok Sabha constituency took place on May 20, the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. In the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Congress fielded Rahul Gandhi from Raebareli seat, while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named Dinesh Pratap Singh from the seat.
Amethi, a significant Parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh, comprises five assembly constituency segments within the Chhatrapathi Shahuji Maharaj gar district, including Tiloi, Salon, Jagdishpur, Gauriganj, and Amthi.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha Election, the BJP nominated Smriti Irani, a trusted ally, while the Congress candidate Rahul Gandhi passed on his legacy to Kishori Lal.
The polling for the Amethi Parliamentary constituency took place on May 20, 2024.
Amethi Lok Sabha Election Result LIVE
Congress' Kishori Lal Sharma leading BJP's Smriti Irani in Amethi.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Smriti Irani of the BJP secured victory with 4,67,598 votes, defeating the INC's Rahul Gandhi.
The margin of victory stood at 54,731 votes. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi of the Congress emerged victorious with 4,08,650 votes, while the BJP's Smriti Irani was the runner-up. The margin of victory in that election was 107,903 votes.