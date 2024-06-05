Lok Sabha Election 2024 Final Results: No Party Wins Majority, Modi Claims NDA Victory

The final results for the Lok Sabha Election 2024 are in and it is clear - no party has won a majority. The incumbent Bharatiya Janta Party has won a total of 240 votes and the Indian National Congress has 99 votes in its bank.
With no party reaching the majority mark of 272 single handedly, India will once again see the return of coatilition governments.
The Election Commission of India declared the results for the 2024 Indian general elections on June 4. Of the 543 parliamentary constituencies, votes were counted for 542 as BJP secured its first win in Gujarat's Surat after its candidate - Mukesh Dalal - won unopposed.
As per the polling body, the last result to be announced was for the Beed constituency in Maharashtra, where NCP (Sharad Pawar) candidate Bajrang Manohar Sonwane defeated the BJP's Pankaja Munde by 6,553 votes.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 - Party Wise Result
|Party
|Wins
|Bharatiya Janata Party - BJP
|240
|Indian National Congress - INC
|99
|Samajwadi Party - SP
|37
|All India Trinamool Congress - AITC
|29
|Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam - DMK
|22
|Telugu Desam - TDP
|16
|Janata Dal (United) - JD(U)
|12
|Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey) - SHSUBT
|9
|Nationalist Congress Party ? Sharadchandra Pawar - NCPSP
|8
|Shiv Sena - SHS
|7
|Lok Janshakti Party(Ram Vilas) - LJPRV
|5
|Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party - YSRCP
|4
|Rashtriya Janata Dal - RJD
|4
|Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M)
|4
|Indian Union Muslim League - IUML
|3
|Aam Aadmi Party - AAAP
|3
|Jharkhand Mukti Morcha - JMM
|3
|Janasena Party - JnP
|2
|Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L)
|2
|Janata Dal (Secular) - JD(S)
|2
|Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi - VCK
|2
|Communist Party of India - CPI
|2
|Rashtriya Lok Dal - RLD
|2
|Jammu & Kashmir National Conference - JKN
|2
|United People?s Party, Liberal - UPPL
|1
|Asom Gana Parishad - AGP
|1
|Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) - HAMS
|1
|Kerala Congress - KEC
|1
|Revolutionary Socialist Party - RSP
|1
|Nationalist Congress Party - NCP
|1
|Voice of the People Party - VOTPP
|1
|Zoram People?s Movement - ZPM
|1
|Shiromani Akali Dal - SAD
|1
|Rashtriya Loktantrik Party - RLTP
|1
|Bharat Adivasi Party - BHRTADVSIP
|1
|Sikkim Krantikari Morcha - SKM
|1
|Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam - MDMK
|1
|Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) - ASPKR
|1
|Apna Dal (Soneylal) - ADAL
|1
|AJSU Party - AJSUP
|1
|All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen - AIMIM
|1
|Independent - IND
|7
Where Does Each Alliance Stand?
As per the win tally from the Election Commission of India, the NDA alliance has a total of 291 votes whereas the INDIA bloc has a total of 234 votes.
Modi Claims NDA Victory
Incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP has recieved the highest amount of votes but despite the party's "400 paar" and confidence throughout the election campaigning, the BJP fell short of a majority.
Amid the results, Narendra Modi thanked NDA supporters for their vote and staked their claim on forming the government for the third consecutive term. However, unlike the 2019 elections, the BJP did not reach the majority mark on its own and would now need the help of its allies to mark an official victory for NDA alliance.
With the votes of key allies such as N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and alliance partners, the NDA alliance crossed the halfway mark.
INDIA Fights Back
On the other hand, the INDIA alliance outperformed in this general elections and secured unexpected leads across India such as in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, where the opposition bloc defeated BJP's NDA.
The INDIA Bloc, which was formed in June 2023, can now serve as a strong opposition in the Lok Sabha and may even stake its claim at forming the next government.
As INDIA blocked the the BJP's "400 paar" goal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stated that the results of the general elections show that the "people do not want Modi to return".
"People have unanimously stated that we do not want Narendra Modi, Amit Shah to run the country," stated Rahul Gandhi at a press conference in New Delhi after the INDIA bloc recorded unexpected wins.