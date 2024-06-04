Elections

No ‘Modi Sarkar’ Or Ram Mandir, Modi’s Speech Revisits Development As INDIA Blocks NDA’s ‘400 Paar’ March

Although on one hand Modi has become the only Prime Minister after Nehru to become the third time consecutive PM, on the other, the BJP hasn't been able to reach the numbers they expected

PTI
Photo: PTI
info_icon

As the Lok Sabha result comes out with the BJP not being able to cross the majority mark, PM Narendra Modi for the first time refrained from mentioning his name during his address to the BJP workers at the headquarters.

Although on one hand this is the first time that Modi has become the only Prime Minister after Nehru to become the third time consecutive PM, on the other, the BJP couldn’t reach the numbers they expected. As per the data, in several rallies during campaign Modi had mentioned his name 438 times. But this time, he repeatedly evoked BJP and NDA not the Modi government.

Notably, he chose to thank TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and JDU chief and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar whom the opposition bloc might have clinched a deal with, to claim the stake of the government. Rahul Gandhi addressing a press conference said that tomorrow he would meet the INDIA Bloc members to finalise whether they would connect to NDA allies to form the government.

PM Modi at BJP HQ in Delhi | - PTI
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: INDIA Restricts BJP-Led NDA Under 300 Seats, PM Modi Declares Victory

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

This also comes with Modi's silence over Ram Mandir. In the whole speech neither did he say anything regarding minorities, nor did he even mention Lord Ram, something that has been a staple issue for him in the last few months.

Rather, he again went back to the developmental plank and spoke about roads, water connections and rations. He again got back to the slogan of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas that he evoked during 2019.

His calling of himself as Modi was absent, there is speculation that their failure to reach the projected numbers actually pushed him to change his tone.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: June 04, 2024
  2. Congress Makes Stunning Comeback, Thackeray And Pawar Gain Over BJP In Maharashtra
  3. PM Modi Thanks People For 'Historic Feat', Says 'Will Continue Good Work Done In Last Decade'
  4. Implications Of Lok Sabha Polls For Haryana Politics
  5. Outlook Talks: Satish Padmanabhan & Nidhi Sinha Discuss Elections’ Impact on Stock Market
Entertainment News
  1. Sanjay Kapoor On Working With Late Rituraj Singh In ‘House Of Lies’: He Was Very Warm And Affectionate Towards Me
  2. ‘The Watchers’: Dakota Fanning Shines In Ishana Night Shyamalan And M. Night Shyamalan’s Horror Flick – View Pics
  3. Amid Trolling, Adhyayan Suman Shares Advice For ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal: Important To Not Live In A Bubble
  4. How To Shine In Gowns And Sarees? Ankita Lokhande Gives Some Inspiration
  5. Randhir Kapoor Calls Himself A ‘Bad Father’ For Not Supporting Kareena Kapoor, Karisma’s Career: I Am Very Proud Of Them
Sports News
  1. England Vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Live Scores: Covers Are Back On, Play To Start Shortly
  2. Nepal Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Live Updates: NEP Lose Two Wickets To NED In Dallas
  3. Nepal Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 7: Toss Delayed Due To Overnight Heavy Rain
  4. Nepal Vs Netherlands Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: NED Win The Toss Decide To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  5. India Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 8: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
World News
  1. Donald Trump Joins TikTok. What Are His New Views On The App He Wanted To Ban Earlier?
  2. Heat Wave Alert: California, Arizona, Las Vegas Brace For Record-Breaking Temperature, Health Risks
  3. Bald Eagles Are Back In US, New Jersey To Delist The Species From Endangered List
  4. A Military Training Plane Crashes In Central Turkiye, Killing Its 2 Pilots
  5. Indonesia's Mount Ibu Erupts, Spewing Red Lava, Thick Ash And Dark Clouds Into The Sky
Latest Stories
  1. Sanjay Leela Bhansali Reveals Plot Details Of ‘Heeramandi 2’: The Women Now Come From Lahore To The Film World
  2. Implications Of Lok Sabha Polls For Haryana Politics
  3. Lok Sabha 2024 Results: Former Cricketer Yusuf Pathan All Set For Long Innings In Politics
  4. Congress Makes Stunning Comeback, Thackeray And Pawar Gain Over BJP In Maharashtra
  5. NEET 2024 Result OUT | How And Where To Download NEET UG Scorecard
  6. Bypolls Results 2024: Cong Wins 4 Out 6 Seats In Himachal; BJP Sweep In Gujarat | Winners FULL LIST
  7. PM Modi Thanks People For 'Historic Feat', Says 'Will Continue Good Work Done In Last Decade'
  8. Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: INDIA Restricts BJP-Led NDA Under 300 Seats, PM Modi Declares Victory