BJP Aiming For The Full Set Of Mining States With Jharkhand

Things went south very soon as within a couple of years Das tried to tinker with the Chota Nagpur Tenancy Act, 1908, and the Santhal Pargana Tenancy Act, 1876. Adivasis consider both these acts as their only safeguard for land that they gained after a long struggle against the British. Das wanted to amend a few sections of these acts to pave the way for the easy transfer of tribal land to the non-tribals for developmental purposes. Adivasis across the state took to the streets and started a protest that Das was not equipped to handle. In Khunti district near Ranchi, Adivasis etched constitutional provisions that guarantee Adivasi rights on the large stones that they traditionally install on roads in memory of their deceased ancestors. They started their own cooperative bank and rejected any state intervention. Thousands of FIRs had been lodged, hundreds of Adivasis were arrested. Facing such unprecedented resistance, Das took a step back and withdrew the amendments.