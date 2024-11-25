The Evolution Of Maharashtra's Muslim Vote

“I am a Muslim and a Sainik,” says Khan, whose three decades of party work earned him a 2024 assembly poll candidacy. His Facebook displays a photo of Thackeray embracing him, captioned ‘Balasahebancha Haroon’. “Balasaheb had promised me a ticket whenever my constituency was open for general candidates. This time there was no OBC or women’s reservation, so Uddhav saheb has kept his (father’s) word,” he says. Khan joined the Sena in the 90s, a time when most Muslims distanced themselves from the party. “The Shiv Sena was the only party which could stop the riots (at the time). We took out a huge rally for peace in Hindu and Muslim areas,” he says.