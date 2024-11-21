The Ebb And Flow Of Marathi 'Asmita' In Maharashtra Politics

History speaks of how Shivaji ignited hope among Hindus at the height of Mughal rule in India. “Hindu-Muslim was the only binary and Shivaji taught us what could be achieved if all Hindus united,” explains Prabodh Vekhande, a Marathi scholar and historian. “He was a leader with vision and foresight and believed that Hindus can reach a pinnacle of growth and development if they agree to stand united. What makes him great is that he led with character and courage. There is not a single slur on his personality,” he adds. Shivaji passed away in 1680 and for the next 100 years the Peshwas continued to rule across India. “The forts and the Navy created by him remained a wonder for all. He created a sense of tremendous pride in being a Hindu and coined the phrase Hindvi Swarajya,” says Vekhande.